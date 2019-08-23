Gilead Sciences (GILD) Shareholder Underhill Investment Management Lifted Holding; Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Decreased Its Position in Aci Worldwide (ACIW) by $2.19 Million as Market Value Declined

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 21.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold 68,378 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The institutional investor held 253,544 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.33 million, down from 321,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $29.25. About 228,103 shares traded. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 30.23% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 09/04/2018 – One in Five Organizations has Experienced Payments Data Theft Over the Past 12 Months; 25/04/2018 – NATURALLY SPLENDID ENTERPRISES – DEAL OF ACI IS PURSUANT TO TERMS OF SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT AMONG ACI, PETE SCALES & NATURALLY SPLENDID; 21/05/2018 – Jones Lang at ACI Developing Onshore Wind Farms Summit Jun 20; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q Rev $209.3M; 22/03/2018 – ACI WORLDWIDE INC – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SHANGHAI-BASED BANK CARD COMPANY UNIONPAY INTERNATIONAL; 10/04/2018 – MRSS India Wins Multi-year ACI-ASQ Survey at 20 Airports Across India; 23/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Unveils ACI Case Management Powered by i-Sight; 20/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide to Lower Debit Card Costs for Avid Acceptance; 22/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Launches Coding for Girls Camp in the UK; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q New Bookings Up 142% Over 1Q 2017

Underhill Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 26.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Underhill Investment Management Llc bought 39,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 189,150 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.30 million, up from 149,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Underhill Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $63.74. About 1.75M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.48; 21/05/2018 – Janssen Announces European Commission Approval of JULUCA®▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First Two-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV-1; 30/04/2018 – GILEAD & VERILY REPORT SCIENTIFIC PACT; 30/04/2018 – GILEAD & VERILY REPORT SCIENTIFIC PACT TO IDENTIFY & UNDERSTAND; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE UNIT: DOLUTEGRAVIR MET INSPIRING STUDY ENDPOINT; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.66; 21/03/2018 – FOCUS-GlaxoSmithKline prescribes commercial reboot for pharma division; 15/05/2018 – GILEAD: FDA APPROVED TRUVADA IN ADOLESCENTS; 27/04/2018 – Gilead’s Biktarvy Gets Positive Recommendation in Europe; 06/03/2018 – Top 3 — #1 Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD

More notable recent ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “ACI Worldwide Readies European Payments Businesses for Strong Customer Authentication – Business Wire” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Software Stock Earnings Due on May 9: ACIW, SYMC, CISN, CVET – Nasdaq” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “ACI Worldwide, Inc. (ACIW) Tops Q2 EPS by 15c, Revenues Beat; Maintains Q3 Revenue Guidance Below Consensus, Affirms FY19 Revenue Outlook – StreetInsider.com” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s why ACI Worldwide, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:ACIW) Returns On Capital Matters So Much – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold ACIW shares while 65 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 113.29 million shares or 1.90% less from 115.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has 0% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0.01% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 522,484 shares. Trexquant Limited Partnership accumulated 49,446 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 380,158 shares. Eqis Management Incorporated holds 0.02% or 8,723 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested in 0% or 6,500 shares. Brinker Capital Inc owns 28,658 shares. Prelude Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 241 shares or 0% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.04% or 78,859 shares. Granite Inv Prtnrs Ltd Liability has 0.06% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). California Public Employees Retirement System has 0.01% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Waddell & Reed Fincl reported 11.46M shares. Bb&T Corporation reported 10,341 shares stake. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 2.39 million shares. Art Advsr Ltd Liability owns 9,711 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40 billion and $7.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 31,995 shares to 339,399 shares, valued at $9.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 147,372 shares in the quarter, for a total of 922,944 shares, and has risen its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER).

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GILD, EVRI, PLT – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Key events next week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Gilead (GILD) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GRMN, GILD, MCD – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.