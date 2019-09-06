Gilead Sciences (GILD) Shareholder Sanders Capital Has Boosted Position; Corvex Management LP Stake in Zendesk (ZEN) Lowered as Market Value Declined

Sanders Capital Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sanders Capital Llc bought 539,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 11.29M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $793.70 million, up from 10.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sanders Capital Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $64.47. About 2.51 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.66; 13/04/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 2%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 3%; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE UNIT: DOLUTEGRAVIR MET INSPIRING STUDY ENDPOINT; 09/05/2018 – Gilead Lawsuits: California HIV Patients File Class Action and Personal Injury Cases Over Key HIV Drug; 27/04/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – CHMP’S RECOMMENDATION WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION, DECISION EXPECTED MID-2018; 31/05/2018 – ACR20 80 — not too shabby: Gilead and Galapagos bag promising PhII data for star immunology drug filgotinib – boosting late-stage focus $GILD $GLPG; 19/04/2018 – DJ Gilead Sciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GILD); 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: Biktarvy Found to Be Non-Inferior to Abacavir-Containing Regimen in Virologically Suppressed Adults Living With HIV; 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Announces New Worldwide Facilities and Expanded Collaboration With National Cancer Institute to Support Cell Therapy Pipeline; 06/03/2018 – Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD

Corvex Management Lp decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 89.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corvex Management Lp sold 826,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 99,848 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.49M, down from 926,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corvex Management Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $79.46. About 414,853 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 26/04/2018 – TokBox Extends Video Chat, Embeds Capabilities with Zendesk Integration; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New AI-Powered Enterprise Self-Service; 29/05/2018 – Zendesk Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2018 Rev $565M-$572M; 30/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Zendesk Launches Omnichannel Suite for an Integrated Customer Experience; 03/04/2018 – ZENDESK SAYS IT SURPASSES $500M ANNUAL REV. RUN RATE; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New Al-Powered Enterprise Self-Service Product; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK SEES 2Q REV. $136.0M TO $138.0M, EST. $133.9M; 22/03/2018 – Research Links Employee Volunteering With Happier Customers

Analysts await Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.28 earnings per share, down 27.27% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Zendesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.65% EPS growth.

More notable recent Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Tiger Global 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Increase in Facebook (FB), Netflix (NFLX), (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “UPDATE: Viking Global’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Boeing (BA), Monster Beverage (MNST), Salesforces (CRM) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Zendesk: Fragmentation Is Its Greatest Moat – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of Zendesk Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GILD, EVRI, PLT – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Gilead Chugs Along – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.