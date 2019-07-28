Gilead Sciences (GILD) Shareholder Renaissance Group Increased Position by $588,575; Union Bankshares Upped Its Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Holding

Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 32.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp bought 13,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,090 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.92M, up from 40,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $130.58. About 2.02 million shares traded or 10.78% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Renaissance Group Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences (GILD) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc bought 9,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 332,936 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.64M, up from 323,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $66.92. About 3.70M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 30/05/2018 – GILEAD AND GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCE RESULTS WITH FILGOTINIB IN THE PHASE 2 EQUATOR STUDY IN PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS AND PROGR; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q EPS $1.17; 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Will this experimental hepatitis C treatment break Gilead’s grip on middle-income countries?; 12/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – BISCHOFBERGER WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY THROUGH JULY; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE UNIT: DOLUTEGRAVIR MET INSPIRING STUDY ENDPOINT; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences’ Norbert Bischofberger, PhD, to Step Down; John McHutchison, MD, Appointed Chief Scientific Officer and Andrew; 01/05/2018 – #3 Gilead joins the lineup of big biopharma partners to ally with Verily – this time focused on immunology $GILD; 02/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Odefsey Declines: HIV; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Declares Dividend of 57c; 11/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Stockholders Vote Against Shareholder Proposal on Independent Chair

Union Bankshares Corp, which manages about $361.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,214 shares to 56,382 shares, valued at $5.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 3,306 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,042 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corp has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Spc Finance invested in 1,740 shares. Dnb Asset Management As stated it has 65,498 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sigma Planning Corp accumulated 0.04% or 5,365 shares. Taylor Frigon Cap Management Lc has 8,951 shares. Moreover, Madison Invest Holdg Inc has 0.75% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity reported 254,866 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Shelton Capital Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) stated it has 0.05% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Principal Finance Group Inc Inc has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk reported 484,396 shares. Three Peaks Management Lc invested 1.16% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Comerica Comml Bank invested in 126,272 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt has invested 0.17% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Raymond James Trust Na invested in 0.24% or 31,835 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.68 million activity. HUTCHESON EDWARD C JR bought $41,283 worth of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac Banking Corp holds 0% or 187,796 shares. Needham Investment Limited Co stated it has 145,000 shares or 3.2% of all its holdings. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 19,360 shares. Madison Inv Holdings reported 72,600 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 244,921 were reported by Arizona State Retirement Systems. Moreover, B And T Dba Alpha has 0.97% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 37,815 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv, Netherlands-based fund reported 1.37M shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 752,773 shares. The Illinois-based Martin Investment Management Limited Liability Company has invested 2.32% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Forte Cap Lc Adv reported 31,142 shares stake. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Co reported 49,708 shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Com reported 0.11% stake. Comerica Bank & Trust holds 0.23% or 412,152 shares. Trust Communications Of Vermont reported 0.21% stake. Dubuque Financial Bank & reported 1,396 shares.

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5,181 shares to 138,016 shares, valued at $26.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 81,752 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 388,947 shares, and cut its stake in Lukoil Pjsc.