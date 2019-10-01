Gilead Sciences (GILD) Shareholder Provident Investment Management Has Increased Stake by $3.32 Million as Stock Rose; Coastline Trust Co Maintains Stake in Nvidia (NVDA)

Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 16.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co bought 2,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 17,268 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.84M, up from 14,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $174. About 8.79 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Self-driving Simulator Not Meant To Replace Real-world Testing — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Boosts World’s Leading Deep Learning Computing Platform, Bringing 10x Performance Gain in Six Months; 20/05/2018 – Neowin.net: Nvidia GTX 1180 Founders Edition to reportedly debut on June 15; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA IS SAID TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND SELF-DRIVING TESTING:RTRS; 16/03/2018 – Could Blackberry be the Next NVIDIA?; 26/03/2018 – Nvidia Is Surging With Rest of Tech Into Tuesday’s Investor Day; 11/05/2018 – Cramer pushes back on concerns about Nvidia’s cryptocurrency-mining segment; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox lnfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SEES CRYPTO SPECIFIC REVENUE IN 2Q TO BE 1/3 OF 1Q LEVEL; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Good Year Looks Better Driven by AI, Games (Correct)

Provident Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 13.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc bought 49,518 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 429,895 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.04 million, up from 380,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $63.22. About 3.79 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 18/05/2018 – FDA- PRELIM RESULTS FROM ONGOING STUDY FOUND WOMEN GETTING DOLUTEGRAVIR AT TIME OF BECOMING PREGNANT/EARLY IN FIRST TRIMESTER APPEAR AT HIGHER RISK FOR DEFECTS; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE UNIT: DOLUTEGRAVIR MET INSPIRING STUDY ENDPOINT; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV; 30/04/2018 – Gilead Strikes Partnership With Alphabet’s Verily — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 09/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – Clock Ticks for Gilead as Revenue, Earnings Per Share Fall Short; 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L – VIIV HEALTHCARE GAINS CHMP POSITIVE OPINION FOR JULUCA (DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE) IN EUROPE; 15/05/2018 – KITE – FACILITY TO ENGINEER, PRODUCE INNOVATIVE CELL THERAPIES, INCLUDING AXICABTAGENE CILOLEUCEL, A CHIMERIC ANTIGEN RECEPTOR T CELL (CAR T) THERAPY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 55 investors sold GILD shares while 448 reduced holdings.

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42M and $674.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 49,184 shares to 1.29 million shares, valued at $31.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global Inc by 3,069 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 167,112 shares, and cut its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings.