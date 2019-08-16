Gilead Sciences (GILD) Shareholder North Point Portfolio Managers Lifted Position; Marshall Wace Llp Position in Amedisys (AMED) Has Increased as Market Valuation Rose

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Amedisys Inc (AMED) by 289.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 163,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.02% . The hedge fund held 220,503 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.18M, up from 56,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Amedisys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $133.1. About 118,696 shares traded. Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) has risen 47.57% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMED News: 07/05/2018 – Amedisys 1Q EPS 79c; 10/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73; 19/03/2018 AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS SEES FY NET SERVICE REV. $1.60B TO $1.64B; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.97 TO $3.08; 20/04/2018 – DJ Amedisys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMED); 24/05/2018 – AMEDISYS AMENDED ACCORD REDUCES CONTINGENT PAYMENTS TO SELLER; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS 1Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 67C; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO AMEDISYS, INC. PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.79

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp increased its stake in Gilead Sciences (GILD) by 4.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp bought 6,474 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 164,702 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.71 million, up from 158,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Gilead Sciences for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $63.14. About 5.64M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 09/04/2018 – POLL: Which of the recent large cell/gene therapy deals will work out best for the acquirer? $NVS $AVXS $CELG $GILD; 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: No Patients in Biktarvy Treatment Arm Demonstrated Treatment-Emergent Resistance Through 48 Weeks; 21/05/2018 – JULUCA Dolutegravir/rilpivirine Combines Two Antiretrovirals in a Single-Pill Regimen; 16/04/2018 – Gilead’s Complera Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Triumeq Advances: HIV; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD: EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 23/05/2018 – Startup Headed by Gilead Ex-Partner Lures Away Its Top Scientist; 05/04/2018 – U.S. Medicare sets outpatient rate for Yescarta reimbursement; 15/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Backs FY Adj EPS $1.41-Adj EPS $1.51; 01/05/2018 – Clock Ticks for Gilead as Revenue, Earnings Per Share Fall Short

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.80, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 32 investors sold AMED shares while 93 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 26.55 million shares or 9.93% less from 29.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Inv Technology reported 2,308 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. D E Shaw And invested in 370,538 shares or 0.06% of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 40,840 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pdts Ltd Co stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Com has 3,588 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 19,735 were reported by Macquarie Ltd. 450 are owned by Riggs Asset Managment Inc. Northcoast Asset Management Ltd invested 0.04% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Bessemer has 9,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Schroder Invest Mgmt Group stated it has 80,538 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.05% or 7,800 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Alps Advisors holds 3,317 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ajo Limited Partnership accumulated 0.07% or 109,988 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 22 shares in its portfolio.

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 44,559 shares to 120,745 shares, valued at $2.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centerpoint Ener (NYSE:CNP) by 288,391 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 247,321 shares, and cut its stake in Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sio Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4.32% or 245,968 shares in its portfolio. Spears Abacus Advisors Ltd Liability Com owns 350,395 shares or 2.91% of their US portfolio. Weatherstone holds 0.49% or 7,102 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company owns 5,026 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Motco accumulated 220 shares. Welch And Forbes Limited Liability holds 134,866 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Spirit Of America Management New York reported 0.05% stake. Farmers Merchants holds 0.02% or 4,055 shares. Stillwater Mgmt Llc has 1.13% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 42,568 shares. Moreover, Private Advisors has 0.16% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Northern Tru Corporation accumulated 16.84 million shares. Lsv Asset holds 4.69M shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Van Eck Associates Corporation stated it has 1.30 million shares. 10,930 were reported by Franklin Street Advisors Inc Nc. Stifel Fincl reported 1.21M shares.