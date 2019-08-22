Gilead Sciences (GILD) Shareholder North Point Portfolio Managers Has Raised Holding; Glynn Capital Management Has Lowered Splunk (SPLK) Stake by $2.40 Million

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp increased its stake in Gilead Sciences (GILD) by 4.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp bought 6,474 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 164,702 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.71M, up from 158,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Gilead Sciences for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $64.31. About 3.09 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 27/04/2018 – European CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for Gilead’s Biktarvy® (Bictegravir, Emtricitabine, Tenofovir Alafenamide); 21/03/2018 – FOCUS-GlaxoSmithKline prescribes commercial reboot for pharma division; 21/05/2018 – JULUCA Dolutegravir/rilpivirine Combines Two Antiretrovirals in a Single-Pill Regimen; 30/05/2018 – Gilead and Galapagos Announce Results With Filgotinib in the Phase 2 Equator Study in Psoriatic Arthritis and Progression Into; 15/05/2018 – Kite Announces New Worldwide Facilities and Expanded Collaboration With National Cancer Institute to Support Cell Therapy; 18/05/2018 – FDA – TO DATE, IN STUDY, THERE ARE NO REPORTED CASES OF BABIES BORN WITH NEURAL TUBE DEFECTS TO WOMEN STARTING DOLUTEGRAVIR LATER IN PREGNANCY; 02/05/2018 – Gilead Slides as Street Looks for an End to Falling Sales; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE STUDIED DOLUTEGRAVIR IN HIV, TUBERCULOSIS; 01/05/2018 – Clock Ticks for Gilead as Revenue, Earnings Per Share Fall Short; 22/05/2018 – Potential Gilead Takeover of Tesaro Would Make Sense: Wedbush

Glynn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc. (SPLK) by 10.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc sold 19,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 173,339 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.60 million, down from 192,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.91% or $10.16 during the last trading session, reaching $118.31. About 14.18 million shares traded or 681.26% up from the average. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $1.645 BLN; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q REV. $311.6M, EST. $297.5M; 09/04/2018 – Splunk Closes Acquisition Of Phantom; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Raises 2019 View To Rev $1.645B; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss $118.5M; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Had Seen 2019 Revenue $1.625 Billion; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss/Shr 83c; 05/03/2018 GuidePoint Security Recognized as Recipient of 2018 Splunk Partner+ Awards; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp, which manages about $628.27 million and $526.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ansys Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2,745 shares to 121,230 shares, valued at $22.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 6,625 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 259,283 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “RBC On Gilead: ‘A Compelling Opportunity To Build A Long-Term Position’ – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GRMN, GILD, MCD – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GILD, EVRI, PLT – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Gilead’s (GILD) Filgotinib MAA for RA Accepted in Europe – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cleararc holds 19,623 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 0.33% or 1.04M shares. Wedge Cap Mgmt L LP Nc has invested 0.45% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Ally Financial Inc has invested 0.87% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Hourglass Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Gladius Cap Management LP has 17,879 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rafferty Asset Management Lc invested in 111,615 shares or 0.12% of the stock. General American Investors stated it has 2.15% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Montecito Commercial Bank & Tru, California-based fund reported 6,965 shares. Cls Investments Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Limited has 0.12% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 5,325 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Com owns 12 shares. Cs Mckee Ltd Partnership has invested 0.76% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Palouse Inc stated it has 92,903 shares. Moreover, Harvey Capital Management has 2.83% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 90,665 shares.