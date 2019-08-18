Gilead Sciences (GILD) Shareholder Lsv Asset Management Boosted Its Stake; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Palouse Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake

Lsv Asset Management increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) by 0.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management bought 37,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 4.69M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $304.67 million, up from 4.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $63.14. About 5.64M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 30/05/2018 – GILEAD AND GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCE RESULTS WITH FILGOTINIB IN THE PHASE 2 EQUATOR STUDY IN PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS AND PROGR; 21/03/2018 – FOCUS-GlaxoSmithKline prescribes commercial reboot for pharma division; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD NASH DATA EXPECTED FROM PHASE 3 STUDIES BY EARLY 2019; 30/04/2018 – Gilead and Verily Announce Scientific Collaboration to Identify and Understand Immunological and Molecular Drivers of; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER JOHN MCHUTCHISON SPEAKS ON CALL; 17/04/2018 – GE rides gene therapy wave with ready-made viral drug factories; 06/03/2018 – Top 3 — #1 Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 26/04/2018 – CAFC: GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. v. MERCK & CO., INC. [ERRATA] – Appeal #16-2302 – 2018-04-26; 19/04/2018 – DJ Gilead Sciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GILD); 09/05/2018 – Gilead Lawsuits: California HIV Patients File Class Action and Personal Injury Cases Over Key HIV Drug

Palouse Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 38.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc sold 27,778 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 43,464 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13 million, down from 71,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03M shares traded or 2.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – Technology CEOs including Apple’s Tim Cook and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella sent out messages of support; 12/03/2018 – President Donald Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for both General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 02/04/2018 – Kenna Security Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 30/03/2018 – Redmond Mag: Microsoft’s Surface Phone: Rumor or Reality?; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft Patch Tuesday, May 2018 Edition; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Solutions; 25/04/2018 – InGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18; 17/04/2018 – Gigamon Announces General Availability of GigaSECURE Cloud for Microsoft Azure; 31/05/2018 – Grant Thornton to help federal agencies turn resources into results using Microsoft technologies

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68 billion and $62.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Archer (NYSE:ADM) by 420,051 shares to 4.50 million shares, valued at $193.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 5,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 217,700 shares, and cut its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone has invested 0.42% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Foster And Motley reported 6,703 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma accumulated 448 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation, Michigan-based fund reported 15,243 shares. Moreover, Group One Trading Limited Partnership has 0.06% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Macquarie has 0.04% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 3,632 are held by Ironwood Invest Counsel Ltd Llc. Natixis has invested 0.19% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Canandaigua Comml Bank Trust holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 13,975 shares. Bb&T Limited Liability reported 258,849 shares stake. Ci Invests Inc owns 4.89M shares for 1.78% of their portfolio. Edgar Lomax Commerce Va holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 151,000 shares. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 3,373 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 4.77M shares. Charter Tru owns 10,911 shares.

Palouse Capital Management Inc, which manages about $320.11M and $260.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 10,417 shares to 112,218 shares, valued at $5.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 9,582 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,190 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Calamos Advsrs has invested 2.61% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kcm Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 339,181 shares. Pzena Inv Limited Com holds 0.2% or 318,873 shares. Chilton Cap Management Limited Liability Corp owns 272,027 shares or 2.84% of their US portfolio. Community Bank & Trust Of Raymore reported 0.15% stake. Greenbrier Prtn Capital Management Ltd Company owns 80,000 shares. Verity Asset Mngmt holds 6,586 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Eagle Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 41,598 shares. Dsc Limited Partnership reported 13,931 shares. Kanawha Ltd Liability Co reported 230,643 shares stake. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 11.97 million shares or 3.58% of its portfolio. Polaris Greystone Fincl Limited Liability Co holds 2.31% or 258,031 shares. The Washington-based S R Schill & Assocs has invested 1.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Focused Limited Com holds 6.1% or 1.18M shares in its portfolio. Beach Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 20,340 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.