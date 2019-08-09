Gilead Sciences (GILD) Shareholder Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Trimmed Its Stake by $1.52 Million; Partnervest Advisory Services Lowered Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position as Share Value Rose

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 99.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc sold 9.98 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 16,329 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, down from 10.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $356.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $109.74. About 8.65 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 18/05/2018 – VEDANTA RESOURCES PLC VED.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1050P FROM 1000P; 15/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – PEKAO SA PEO.WA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO PLN 170 FROM PLN 168; 16/05/2018 – Mimecast Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – Mark Kleinman: Exclusive: British luxury car-maker Aston Martin close to hiring Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan to; 06/03/2018 – JPMORGAN HEAD OF RUSSIA RESEARCH KANTAROVICH SAID TO LEAVE BANK; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION CEO DAVID JOYCE SPEAKS AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – QTRLY FIXED INCOME MARKETS REV GROWTH WAS OFFSET BY LOWER CLIENT ACTIVITY IN RATES AND CREDIT; 15/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY MS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58; 21/05/2018 – THE ROHATYN GROUP – ACQUIRED J.P. MORGAN ASIAN INFRASTRUCTURE & RELATED RESOURCES OPPORTUNITY PLATFORM

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 62.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa sold 23,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 14,464 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $940,000, down from 38,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $65.24. About 5.01M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: Biktarvy Found to Be Non-Inferior to Abacavir-Containing Regimen in Virologically Suppressed Adults Living With HIV; 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Han; 15/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – U.S. court upholds dismissal of $200 million Merck verdict against Gilead; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Will Market Dolutegravir/rilpivirine in All Countries in the European Union and European Economic Area; 20/04/2018 – STAT Plus: NIH is sued for plans to award exclusive license for CAR-T therapy to Gilead; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CFO ROBIN WASHINGTON SPEAKS ON CALL; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Net $1.54B; 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – AIMS TO REPORT TOPLINE RESULTS WITH TORTUGA (ANKYLOSING SPONDILITIS) FILGOTINIB STUDY; 14/05/2018 – Glaxo’s Triumeq Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Odefsey Advances: HIV

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $985.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spirit Rlty Cap Inc New (Prn) by 7.25 million shares to 8.15 million shares, valued at $8.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS) by 20,926 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,762 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.62 million are held by Barclays Public Ltd Com. Davenport Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 6,266 shares. F&V Capital Management Ltd Company accumulated 2.83% or 76,260 shares. Dodge & Cox invested 0.91% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Vigilant Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Jacobs & Ca holds 0.26% or 23,639 shares. Principal Group Inc Inc holds 0.11% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 1.87M shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company has 43,784 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Cubic Asset Limited Liability Co reported 0.63% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Matrix Asset Advisors owns 296,876 shares or 3.3% of their US portfolio. Endurance Wealth Inc, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 20,877 shares. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership, Connecticut-based fund reported 80,296 shares. Barry Invest Advisors Limited Liability owns 10,222 shares. United Asset Strategies has invested 0.84% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Sit Investment Assoc accumulated 8,900 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiger Eye Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.24% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 9,806 shares. Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.9% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Lvm Management Limited Mi holds 7,684 shares. Grand Jean Capital, California-based fund reported 35,165 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 338,564 shares or 1.05% of its portfolio. Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 392,421 shares. Farr Miller Washington Ltd Liability Company Dc reported 2.94% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hollencrest Cap holds 0.28% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 20,852 shares. Cornerstone Advsr accumulated 12,000 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability invested 0.13% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Liability Com holds 2.52% or 106,006 shares. Linscomb And Williams Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 74,598 shares. Arcadia Invest Mngmt Mi holds 6,460 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Finance Advisory Serv owns 4,193 shares. Cypress Mgmt Limited Liability (Wy) holds 0.76% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 5,611 shares.

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $418.45 million and $241.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 199 shares to 1,210 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 1,236 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,187 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK).