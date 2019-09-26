Gilead Sciences (GILD) Shareholder Krensavage Asset Management Lowered Its Holding by $508,530 as Stock Value Rose; Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Stake Has Upped by Tctc Holdings Llc

Tctc Holdings Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 21.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tctc Holdings Llc bought 68,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 387,665 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.58M, up from 319,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tctc Holdings Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $49.5. About 3.75M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 29/05/2018 – Exelixis Announces U.S. FDA Accepts Supplemental New Drug Application For CABOMETYX(R) (cabozantinib) In Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 19/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 3/19/2018, 7:00 PM; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously; 04/04/2018 – Evening Post: BT plan to replace Bristol’s telephone boxes with these modern wifi portals; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 29/05/2018 – Roche: Study is on Tecentriq Plus Chemotherapy for Type of Lung Cancer; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA; 23/05/2018 – BMS-986231 (Bristol-Myers Squibb/Ligand) Drug Overview 2018: A Second-Generation Prodrug That Chemically Breaks Down to Produce Nitroxyl (HNO) and an lnactive Byproduct – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – ACell, Inc. Names Nino Pionati Vice President, International and Business Development; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL

Krensavage Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 1.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Krensavage Asset Management Llc sold 7,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 551,237 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.24 million, down from 558,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Krensavage Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $63.2. About 1.91M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 30/04/2018 – GILEAD & VERILY REPORT SCIENTIFIC PACT TO IDENTIFY & UNDERSTAND; 30/05/2018 – Gilead and Galapagos Announce Results With Filgotinib in the Phase 2 Equator Study in Psoriatic Arthritis and Progression Into; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q REV. $5.1B, EST. $5.40B; 15/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – GILEAD & VERILY REPORT SCIENTIFIC PACT; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Backs FY Adj EPS $1.41-Adj EPS $1.51; 06/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC GILD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD:HCV PRICE NOW STABLE; EXPECTS MARKET SHARE STABLE MID-YR; 25/04/2018 – Novartis, Gilead to Get Extra Medicare Coverage for Costly Drugs; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS – CO TO GET $15 MLN PAYMENT FROM GILEAD FOR PROGRESSION INTO PHASE 3 OF PHASE 2B/3 SELECTION STUDY OF FILGOTINIB IN ULCERATIVE COLITIS

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 1.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.7 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.18 billion for 9.19 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1.

Tctc Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 47,466 shares to 502,510 shares, valued at $67.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 4,322 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 179,715 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II bought 5,000 shares worth $236,440.