Gilead Sciences (GILD) Shareholder Hap Trading Has Raised Stake by $1.78 Million; Enzo Biochem (ENZ) Shareholder Harbert Fund Advisors Increased Holding by $2.86 Million

Hap Trading Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 22.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc bought 27,326 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 149,026 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.69 million, up from 121,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $63.64. About 4.46 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 23/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Gains CHMP Positive Opinion for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine) in Europe; 31/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 18/05/2018 – FDA – TO DATE, IN STUDY, THERE ARE NO REPORTED CASES OF BABIES BORN WITH NEURAL TUBE DEFECTS TO WOMEN STARTING DOLUTEGRAVIR LATER IN PREGNANCY; 05/03/2018 – VIIV HEALTHCARE REPORTS POSITIVE NEW DOLUTEGRAVIR DATA FOR TREA; 16/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Fall 3%, HIV Combo Pills Drop 3%; 23/03/2018 – Janssen Announces Positive CHMP Opinion for JULUCATM▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine); 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: Biktarvy Found to Be Non-Inferior to Abacavir-Containing Regimen in Virologically Suppressed Adults Living With HIV; 13/04/2018 – Gilead Presents Data on Multiple Investigational Regimens for the Treatment of Patients With Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) and Advanced Fibrosis at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 10/03/2018 – #2 Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 12/03/2018 – The latest in a series of high-level R&D exits– Gilead R&D chief Norbert Bischofberger is leaving in surprise exit, CEO revamps top science jobs $GILD

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc increased its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (ENZ) by 89.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc bought 1.43M shares as the company’s stock rose 9.22% . The hedge fund held 3.03 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28 million, up from 1.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Enzo Biochem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $148.38 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.12. About 60,826 shares traded. Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) has declined 9.49% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ENZ News: 25/04/2018 – Books: `In Italy, There Was the Pope and Then There Was Enzo Ferrari’; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent lnvolved in Delaware Infringement Case; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent Involved in Delaware Infringement Case; 16/05/2018 – WDEF: WWE news, rumors: Ronda Rousey makes live event debut, Enzo Amore case, U.K. roster; 12/03/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4.0C; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: HOLOGIC CHALLENGING ENZO PATENT IN INFRINGEMENT CASE; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD DENIES HOLOGIC PETITION; 12/03/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.02; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: HOLX SOUGHT TO CHALLENGE ENZO PATENT IN DELAWARE CASE; 12/03/2018 Enzo Biochem 2Q Loss/Shr 2c

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 241,800 shares to 65,000 shares, valued at $1.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Hawaiian Inc by 27,208 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,410 shares, and cut its stake in Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE).

Since July 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $1.53 million activity.