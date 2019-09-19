Gilead Sciences (GILD) Shareholder Eagleclaw Capital Managment Lifted Position by $417,075; Baystate Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Accenture LTD Bermuda Cl A (ACN) Holding by $607,104

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 23.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc bought 6,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 32,802 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.22M, up from 26,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $65.97. About 1.88 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 21/05/2018 – JULUCA Dolutegravir/rilpivirine Combines Two Antiretrovirals in a Single-Pill Regimen; 13/03/2018 – QUEBEC EXPANDS PATIENT ACCESS TO CHRONIC HEPATITIS C THERAPIES; 05/04/2018 – U.S. Medicare sets outpatient rate for Yescarta reimbursement; 16/04/2018 – Gilead’s Complera Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Triumeq Advances: HIV; 30/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls For 2nd Wk, Odefsey Declines: HIV; 13/04/2018 – Gilead Presents Data on Multiple Investigational Regimens for the Treatment of Patients With Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) and Advanced Fibrosis at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 17/05/2018 – FDA names drugmakers potentially acting to delay cheap generics; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q EPS $1.17; 23/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Triumeq Declines: HIV; 22/05/2018 – Potential Gilead Takeover of Tesaro Would Make Sense: Wedbush

Baystate Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Accenture Ltd Bermuda Cl A (ACN) by 33.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baystate Wealth Management Llc sold 3,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 6,524 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.22M, down from 9,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baystate Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Accenture Ltd Bermuda Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $195.42. About 781,053 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 19/03/2018 – “Human + Machine,” Management Playbook for Success in Age of Artificial Intelligence, Finds AI’s Real Power Is Helping; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Invests in Leading Enterprise Augmented Reality Software Provider Upskill; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUES $9.59 BLN VS $8.32 BLN; 06/03/2018 – Company Culture is Key to Unlocking Gender Equality and Narrowing Pay Gap, New Accenture Research Finds; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Interactive Selected by The Walt Disney Studios as Innovation Partner of Disney StudioLAB; 20/03/2018 – Accenture and SAP to Build and Deploy Extended Planning Solutions on SAP S/4HANA®; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Teams with SAP to Help High-Tech Companies Create Digital As-a-Service Business Models Quickly and Easily; 29/05/2018 – Accenture Wins Three 2018 SAP® Pinnacle Awards Based on Outstanding Contributions and Dedication to Teamwork; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Commits US$200 Million to Education, Training and Skills Initiatives Over Next Three Years to Equip Disadvantaged; 29/03/2018 – Meredith Corp to Sell Meredith Xcelerated Marketing to Accenture

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26 before the open. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09B for 28.57 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Baystate Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $529.70 million and $762.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr Intl Largecap Divid Fd (DOL) by 16,502 shares to 133,468 shares, valued at $6.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.