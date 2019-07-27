Gilead Sciences (GILD) Shareholder Decatur Capital Management Has Lifted Holding by $2.53 Million; First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has Lowered Its Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holding as Market Value Declined

Decatur Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences (GILD) by 36.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc bought 38,866 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 144,266 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.38 million, up from 105,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $66.92. About 3.70M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 01/05/2018 – GILEAD NASH DATA EXPECTED FROM PHASE 3 STUDIES BY EARLY 2019; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD: BIKTARVY FOUND TO BE NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR REGIMEN; 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Will a $300 hepatitis C treatment break Gilead’s grip on middle-income countries?; 06/03/2018 – Top 3 — #1 Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 08/05/2018 – UK biotech firm Autolus joins CAR-T rush with Nasdaq IPO filing; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CFO ROBIN WASHINGTON SPEAKS ON CALL; 05/03/2018 ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data for the Treatment of People Living With HIV Co-lnfected With Tuberculosis; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa® (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 30/05/2018 – Gilead and Galapagos Announce Results With Filgotinib in the Phase 2 Equator Study in Psoriatic Arthritis and Progression Into Phase 3 for the Selection Study in Ulcerative Colitis; 23/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 3rd Wk, Mavyret Declines: Hep-C

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 12.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services sold 2,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,542 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.63M, down from 21,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $254.39. About 658,058 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – DIVESTITURE WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT TO BD REVENUE OR ADJUSTED EARNINGS FOR FISCAL 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Becton Dickinson and Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDX); 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON – IS UPDATING INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE OF BD VACUTAINER LAVENDER, PINK & TAN TOP TUBES & BD VACUTAINER LITHIUM HEPARIN GREEN TOP TUBES; 11/05/2018 – Omers Adds Brookfield Business, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Becton, Dickinson and Co Hires Banks to Arrange Investor Meetings in UK Starting May 15; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson: John Groetelaars to Leave to Join Another Company; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG REDUCED BZUN, HTHT, GLW, BDX, D IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – BD: Became Aware of Concerns About Inaccurate Lead Test Results From Magellan Diagnostics LeadCare Testing Systems; 10/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Decatur Capital Management Inc, which manages about $528.00 million and $517.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Parker (NYSE:PH) by 7,598 shares to 44,188 shares, valued at $7.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp. (NYSE:CSX) by 36,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,625 shares, and cut its stake in Ball Corp. (NYSE:BLL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iowa-based Dubuque Bancorp has invested 0.01% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Moreover, Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.11% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 132,597 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 22,890 shares. Hourglass Cap holds 0.07% or 3,900 shares in its portfolio. 21,945 were accumulated by Yhb Advsrs. Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 6,657 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Moreover, Highland Cap has 0.18% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 35,513 shares. Associated Banc holds 20,136 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Hillsdale Management has invested 0.04% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Cap Va stated it has 2.26% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Opus Point Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.32% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Ghp has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). World Investors has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Psagot Investment House Limited reported 410,621 shares stake. 18,084 were reported by Burns J W & Ny.

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can Biogen (BIIB) Keep the Earnings Streak Alive in Q2? – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: SYMC, GILD – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours: Sarin Scare at Facebook, Gilead to Make Arthritis Drug Submission Soon – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Gilead’s Galapagos Deal: What It Means for Investors – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services, which manages about $227.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,523 shares to 26,008 shares, valued at $7.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 5,731 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,021 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park National Corporation Oh stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Optimum Invest Advisors holds 0.02% or 263 shares. Motco reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Bahl And Gaynor Incorporated invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Comgest Sas stated it has 5.03% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Oak Ridge Ltd Com invested in 2,411 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 6,191 were reported by Williams Jones & Lc. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.06% or 178,403 shares in its portfolio. Fort Limited Partnership stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). First Personal Fincl Svcs, a North Carolina-based fund reported 344 shares. Jacobs Ca reported 1.31% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Great Lakes Advsr Limited Co holds 11,011 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank has invested 0.14% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Investec Asset Management North America reported 11,123 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. New York-based Tiaa Cref Limited Liability Com has invested 0.09% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).