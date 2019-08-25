Gilead Sciences (GILD) Shareholder Bkd Wealth Advisors Has Lifted Holding by $1.38 Million; V F (VFC) Shareholder Cookson Peirce & Co Has Trimmed Position

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc decreased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 43.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold 11,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 14,162 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23 million, down from 25,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.28% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $78.35. About 1.44M shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 04/05/2018 – VF CORP – AT QTR-END, INVENTORIES WERE UP 17 PERCENT COMPARED WITH SAME PERIOD IN 2017; 03/04/2018 – VF COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ICEBREAKER®; 07/05/2018 – VF Corporation Named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 05/04/2018 – Nine West nears bankruptcy with plan to sell footwear brand; 14/03/2018 – VF CORP – TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Income Cuts VF Corp, Buys More Bristol-Myers; 14/03/2018 – VF Corporation Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra®, an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand,; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP – GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 51 PCT FOR 2019; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Sees FY19 Adj EPS $3.48-Adj EPS $3.53; 24/04/2018 – VF Corp. Decreased Size of the Board to Eleven

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 125.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc bought 21,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 38,028 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47 million, up from 16,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $62.51. About 7.49 million shares traded or 20.85% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 01/05/2018 – GILEAD STILL SEES FY PRODUCT SALES $20.00B TO $21.00B; 17/05/2018 – FDA names drugmakers potentially acting to delay cheap generics; 09/04/2018 – POLL: Which of the recent large cell/gene therapy deals will work out best for the acquirer? $NVS $AVXS $CELG $GILD; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – NO PATIENTS IN BIKTARVY TREATMENT ARM DEMONSTRATED TREATMENT-EMERGENT RESISTANCE THROUGH 48 WEEKS; 15/05/2018 – Gilead fortifies its cell therapy status, expanding into three new facilities and teaming with NCI $GILD; 28/03/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Tours Mt. Gilead Maryhaven Center and Hosts Opioid Roundtable Discussion with the Morrow County Opiate; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS ALERTING PUBLIC TO SERIOUS CASES OF NEURAL TUBE BIRTH DEFECTS REPORTED IN BABIES BORN TO WOMEN TREATED WITH DOLUTEGRAVIR USED TO TREAT HIV; 08/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q REV. $5.1B, EST. $5.40B; 18/05/2018 – FDA – TO DATE, IN STUDY, THERE ARE NO REPORTED CASES OF BABIES BORN WITH NEURAL TUBE DEFECTS TO WOMEN STARTING DOLUTEGRAVIR LATER IN PREGNANCY

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80 million and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 5,383 shares to 165,201 shares, valued at $9.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Square Inc by 4,090 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW).

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, down 9.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $513.65 million for 15.18 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 330.00% EPS growth.

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 8,670 shares to 57,802 shares, valued at $3.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (CWI) by 17,468 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 415,001 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

