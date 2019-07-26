Gilead Sciences (GILD) Shareholder Bb Biotech Ag Lowered Position by $12.35 Million; Chesley Taft & Associates Has Upped Holding in Air Products & Chemicals (APD)

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. (APD) by 202.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc bought 42,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,328 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.09M, up from 20,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $230.38. About 934,573 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 24/04/2018 – Alternet Systems Enters $9 Billion Electric Vehicle Market With Patented Technology Forbes Describes as Essential; 28/03/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi Participates in CEO Forum with Saudi Crown Prince; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-class Engineering Centre in Pune; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.89; 28/03/2018 – Air Products: Technology Center to Be Fully Operational in 2019; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $182 FROM $181 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 27/03/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 Air Products’ CEO to Speak at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference on March 14; 16/05/2018 – Alternet Systems to Introduce ReVolt Electric Motorcycles Through $10 Billion Pop-Up Shop Industry; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AIMS TO SPEND $13B ON GROWTH OVER 5 YEARS

Bb Biotech Ag decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) by 14.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb Biotech Ag sold 190,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.14M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.26M, down from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb Biotech Ag who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $66.88. About 3.01 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences’ Norbert Bischofberger, PhD, to Step Down; John McHutchison, MD, Appointed Chief Scientific Officer and Andrew; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CFO ROBIN WASHINGTON SPEAKS ON CALL; 27/04/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – CHMP’S RECOMMENDATION WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION, DECISION EXPECTED MID-2018; 09/04/2018 – POLL: Which of the recent large cell/gene therapy deals will work out best for the acquirer? $NVS $AVXS $CELG $GILD; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Says Norbert Bischofberger to Step Dn as Chief Scientific Officer Effective at End Apri; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE STUDIED DOLUTEGRAVIR IN HIV, TUBERCULOSIS; 15/05/2018 – KITE ANNOUNCES NEW WORLDWIDE FACILITIES AND EXPANDED COLLABORATION WITH NATIONAL CANCER INSTITUTE TO SUPPORT CELL THERAPY PIPELINE; 15/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences: U.S. FDA Approves Expanded Indication for Truvada for Reducing the Risk of Acquiring HIV-1 in Adolescents; 21/03/2018 – FOCUS-GlaxoSmithKline prescribes commercial reboot for pharma division; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – FILGOTINIB WAS GENERALLY WELL-TOLERATED IN EQUATOR TRIAL, WITH NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS OBSERVED

Bb Biotech Ag, which manages about $3.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Scholar Rock Holding Corp by 196,861 shares to 1.48M shares, valued at $27.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 639,701 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tcw Gp Incorporated owns 1.84M shares. Arrowstreet LP accumulated 3.25M shares. Benedict Financial Advsr Incorporated accumulated 0.72% or 25,657 shares. Ghp Advsrs invested in 7,445 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman And invested in 0% or 10,433 shares. 100,218 were accumulated by Ww Asset. Citadel Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 5.69M shares. Compton Cap Mngmt Inc Ri owns 56,903 shares for 1.61% of their portfolio. Cim Mangement stated it has 12,310 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Alpha Cubed Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.2% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Loeb Prtn has invested 0% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 38,444 were accumulated by Crossvault Cap Mgmt Ltd Com. Cetera Advsrs Limited Liability Com owns 20,460 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Main Street Research Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.13% stake. Envestnet Asset owns 802,183 shares.

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: SYMC, GILD – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “VTI, C, GE, GILD: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Biogen (BIIB) Keep the Earnings Streak Alive in Q2? – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Today: Bitcoin & Libra; Whatâ€™s Broadcom Doing? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ipswich Investment Mgmt reported 1,267 shares. Mufg Americas Holding, New York-based fund reported 20,224 shares. Cidel Asset Mngmt holds 1,514 shares. Gam Ag has 0.05% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 47,000 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Ltd Company owns 1,269 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. The Vermont-based Maple Capital Management Inc has invested 0.12% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Investec Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 158,943 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Moors And Cabot Inc reported 6,708 shares. Assetmark invested in 54 shares. Moreover, Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii has 3.03% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 34,750 shares. Hendley And has 27,883 shares for 2.73% of their portfolio. Cwm Ltd has invested 0% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Great Lakes Ltd Liability holds 0.08% or 18,439 shares in its portfolio. Clark Capital Gru accumulated 1,612 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AMD, Apple, Chipotle, Costco, Exxon, Netflix, Qualcomm, Ulta, US Bancorp and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 11, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Love Drop The Ball On Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Does Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.’s (NYSE:APD) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 98,959 shares to 5,169 shares, valued at $279,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,305 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).