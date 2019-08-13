Gilead Sciences (GILD) Shareholder American Money Management Trimmed Its Position; Centurylink Investment Management Company Has Boosted Its Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stake

Centurylink Investment Management Company increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 39.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company bought 1,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 6,796 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86 million, up from 4,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $4.37 during the last trading session, reaching $272. About 1.17M shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Also Will Manage $100M in Cash for Future Investments; 23/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc expected to post earnings of $2.40 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q EPS $1.43; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Organic Revenue Growth 7%; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific 1Q Profit Increases; Lifts Guidance; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC BUYS INTEGENX, PROVIDER OF LEADING; 11/04/2018 – MUDRICK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS IT WOULD NOT SUPPORT ANY OVERTURE BY GLOBALSTAR TO SEEK ADDITIONAL FINANCING FROM CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER THERMO COMPANIES; 15/03/2018 – Charité — Universitätsmedizin Berlin Joins Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Next-Generation Sequencing Center of Excellence Program; 10/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Highlights Digital Science Innovations at Analytica 2018; 10/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Its First Cloud-Enabled Biological Safety Cabinet

American Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 75.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc sold 41,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 13,210 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $859,000, down from 54,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $63.98. About 5.70 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 09/05/2018 – Harish Manwani Joins Gilead Sciences’ Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – Janssen Announces European Commission Approval of JULUCA®▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First Two-Drug Regimen, Once; 29/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC GILD.O : BARCLAYS REINSTATE RATING TO MARKET WEIGHT; 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Will a $300 hepatitis C treatment break Gilead’s grip on middle-income countries?; 23/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Gains CHMP Positive Opinion for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine) in Europe; 25/04/2018 – U.S. court upholds dismissal of $200 million Merck verdict against Gilead; 18/05/2018 – FDA – TO DATE, IN STUDY, THERE ARE NO REPORTED CASES OF BABIES BORN WITH NEURAL TUBE DEFECTS TO WOMEN STARTING DOLUTEGRAVIR LATER IN PREGNANCY; 18/04/2018 – Astellas Announces Sale of Certain Agensys Research Facilities to Kite, a Gilead Company; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily; 09/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 5%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 5%

American Money Management Llc, which manages about $201.60 million and $179.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 21,070 shares to 54,129 shares, valued at $6.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares 0 (STIP) by 8,829 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,890 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Msci Usa Strategicfactors Etf.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Gp invested in 65,634 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 269,471 were accumulated by Nexus Investment Mgmt. 1.85M are held by Fil Ltd. Greenleaf Tru holds 0.02% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 23,173 shares. Foundation Resources Management has 227,981 shares for 3.11% of their portfolio. Bogle Limited Partnership De accumulated 194,227 shares. Palladium Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,900 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. B And T Capital Mngmt Dba Alpha Capital Mngmt invested 0.97% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Davenport And Communication Ltd Liability Corporation owns 6,266 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fin Services accumulated 0.01% or 611 shares. Parsec Financial Mgmt holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 121,886 shares. Strategic Global Lc owns 0.79% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 57,735 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Com reported 5.69 million shares. Inv House Ltd Com invested in 33,330 shares. Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.08% or 22,654 shares.

