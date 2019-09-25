Gilead Sciences (GILD) Shareholder American Century Companies Has Increased Its Position by $214.42 Million; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Market Valuation Declined, Financial Advisory Group Has Raised Holding by $433,425

Financial Advisory Group increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 25.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advisory Group bought 5,779 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 28,722 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.17M, up from 22,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advisory Group who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $300.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $71.08. About 1.58M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS WILL MAKE DECISION ON FOREIGN PARTNERS FOR EXPANSION OF NORTH FIELD LNG PROJECT BY YEAR END; 06/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL SEES WATER RECYCLING ‘CRITICAL’ IN PERMIAN BASIN; 13/04/2018 – Chevron greenlights Gorgon LNG expansion off west Australian coast; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q CHEMICAL EARNINGS $1.01B; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE A 15 PERCENT REDUCTION OF METHANE EMISSIONS BY 2020 COMPARED WITH 2016; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SAYS NO CHANGE TO CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Oil-Equivalent Production Down 6%, Adjusted Output Down 3%; 30/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 14/05/2018 – EXXON BEAUMONT TEXAS REFINERY TO PERFORM WORK ON COKER; 12/04/2018 – Oil Search, Santos say PNG LNG project resumes production after quake

American Century Companies Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 352.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc bought 3.20M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 4.11M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $277.58M, up from 908,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $64.23. About 712,541 shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 05/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – THROUGH 48 WEEKS, BIKTARVY FOUND NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR-CONTAINING REGIMEN IN VIROLOGICALLY SUPPRESSED ADULTS LIVING WITH HIV; 23/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Gains CHMP Positive Opinion for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine) in Europe; 30/04/2018 – Gilead Strikes Partnership With Alphabet’s Verily — MarketWatch; 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: Women in Biktarvy Treatment Arm Maintained High Rates of Virologic Suppression; 12/03/2018 – The latest in a series of high-level R&D exits– Gilead R&D chief Norbert Bischofberger is leaving in surprise exit, CEO revamps top science jobs $GILD; 30/04/2018 – GILEAD & VERILY REPORT SCIENTIFIC PACT TO IDENTIFY & UNDERSTAND; 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Han; 15/05/2018 – Kite Announces New Worldwide Facilities and Expanded Collaboration With National Cancer Institute to Support Cell Therapy; 17/05/2018 – FDA names drugmakers potentially acting to delay cheap generics; 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Will a $300 hepatitis C treatment break Gilead’s grip on middle-income countries?

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $100.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Limited by 388,335 shares to 3.98M shares, valued at $586.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Milacron Hldgs Corp by 512,091 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 725,201 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

