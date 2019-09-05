Gilead Sciences (GILD) Shareholder Aldebaran Financial Lowered Its Holding by $434,655; Sachem Head Capital Management LP Holding In Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Was Lifted

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 93.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp bought 2.80 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 5.80M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $164.84M, up from 3.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $33.75. About 7.93 million shares traded or 214.06% up from the average. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 02/04/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 Global Webscale Company Selects Zayo for Long Haul Dark Fiber; 21/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Wireless Carrier Selects Zayo for Significant National Expansion; 26/03/2018 – Interdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 07/05/2018 – Zayo Announces $500 Million Share Repurchase Program; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS AUTHORIZED A SIX-MONTH SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q REV. $649.4M, EST. $653.4M; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Announces Resignation Of Chief Operating Officer; 04/05/2018 – Seatown Adds Zayo Group, Exits Shire, Cuts Broadcom Inc.: 13F

Aldebaran Financial Inc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 43.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc sold 6,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 8,668 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $564,000, down from 15,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $63.27. About 5.90 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 10/05/2018 – BIOTOSCANA FARMA IN PACT WITH GILEAD TO MKT ANTI-INFECTIVES; 25/04/2018 – MERCK LOSES BID TO REVIVE $200 MILLION VERDICT AGAINST GILEAD; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s beat fueled by demand for Humira, Hep C drugs; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.48; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Declares Dividend of 57c; 13/03/2018 – QUEBEC EXPANDS PATIENT ACCESS TO CHRONIC HEPATITIS C THERAPIES; 23/05/2018 – Startup Headed by Gilead Ex-Partner Lures Away Its Top Scientist; 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: Biktarvy Found to Be Non-Inferior to Abacavir-Containing Regimen in Virologically Suppressed Adults Living With HIV; 16/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Fall 3%, HIV Combo Pills Drop 3%; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.66, REV. MISSES EST

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 1.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.7 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.18 billion for 9.20 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas-based Hbk Investments Limited Partnership has invested 0.31% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Lord Abbett & Limited invested in 0.08% or 371,488 shares. Somerville Kurt F reported 5,730 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Pura Vida Invs Lc holds 2.15% or 100,000 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Ltd invested in 0.07% or 55,738 shares. Van Strum And Towne Incorporated owns 36,334 shares. Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.18% or 385,910 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com owns 14,465 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Horizon Invests Ltd Liability Company stated it has 57,915 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. California-based Intersect Capital Ltd Llc has invested 0.11% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Duff Phelps Co holds 13,760 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office holds 6,516 shares. 40,722 were reported by Morgan Dempsey Management Limited Company. 137,223 were accumulated by Ftb Advisors. Private Cap invested in 0.16% or 7,907 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ww Asset Inc owns 7,208 shares. Putnam Invests Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) or 109,500 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Com owns 53,633 shares. Magnetar Limited has 9,815 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 104,738 were reported by Fifth Third Savings Bank. Dnb Asset Management As has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Goldman Sachs Gp Inc accumulated 6.58M shares or 0.06% of the stock. Alyeska Invest Grp Lp stated it has 358,175 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership invested in 49,418 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa, a France-based fund reported 275,881 shares. Tekne Capital Ltd Liability invested 5.21% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Seatown Pte reported 1.48% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Metropolitan Life Ny invested 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). 256,085 were accumulated by Invesco Limited. Commonwealth National Bank Of Aus reported 400 shares.

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 885,400 shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $176.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.