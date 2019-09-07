Gilead Sciences (GILD) Share Price Rose While Umb Bank N A Trimmed Holding by $971,360; Amg National Trust Bank Has Lifted Position in Philip Morris (PM) by $565,576 as Stock Declined

Umb Bank N A decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 39.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A sold 14,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 23,072 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, down from 38,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $64.82. About 6.83M shares traded or 12.82% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 09/05/2018 – Harish Manwani Joins Gilead Sciences’ Board of Directors; 30/04/2018 – Gilead Strikes Partnership With Alphabet’s Verily — MarketWatch; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD: BIKTARVY FOUND TO BE NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR REGIMEN; 17/05/2018 – FDA names drugmakers likely blocking access to branded drug samples; 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects; 15/05/2018 – GILEAD: FDA APPROVED TRUVADA IN ADOLESCENTS; 18/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Supreme Court weighs whether to review a whistleblower case against Gilead; 28/03/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Tours Mt. Gilead Maryhaven Center and Hosts Opioid Roundtable Discussion with the Morrow County Opiate; 14/05/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Falls After 3-Wk Rise, Mavyret Advances: Hep-C; 13/04/2018 – GILD BEGINS LARGER PHASE 2B STUDY COMBO TREATMENT W/SELONSERTIB

Amg National Trust Bank increased its stake in Philip Morris (PM) by 9.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank bought 6,427 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 72,830 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.44M, up from 66,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Philip Morris for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $72.97. About 5.60 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – IT IS PROPOSED THAT 14 NOMINEES FOR DIRECTOR ARE ELECTED AT ANNUAL MEETING, INCLUDING A NEW NOMINEE; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – INCREASES 2018 FY REPORTED EPS FORECAST PRIMARILY TO REFLECT LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 3x Average; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris Amends Bylaws to Allow for Increase of Board to 14 Directors From 13; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Contrarius Adds Philip Morris, Exits Cheesecake Factory: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q East Asia & Australia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 0.2%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Earnings: Is a 16% Plunge a Buying Opportunity? — Barron’s Blog; 13/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results

Amg National Trust Bank, which manages about $1.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) by 7,804 shares to 30,711 shares, valued at $1.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci (EWD) by 51,445 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,346 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (ENZL).

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Philip Morris Is On Sale – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Philip Morris: Time For Dividend Raise – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019, Wsj.com published: “Some Stock Prices Delayed as Glitch Hits NYSE-Run Data Feed – The Wall Street Journal” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Meritage Homes Combines Beauty and Energy Efficiency at Pearland Place – GlobeNewswire” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Iâ€™m Still Bullish on Canopy Growth Stock for the Cannabis Long Term – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.38% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Capital Ltd Ca reported 70,515 shares stake. Lynch & Associates In has 15,429 shares. D E Shaw & accumulated 617,558 shares. Veritable LP accumulated 139,865 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Incorporated Va reported 4,792 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Kepos Cap LP accumulated 78,337 shares. Smith Moore Communications accumulated 0.16% or 7,542 shares. Bp Public Limited Co holds 164,000 shares. First Heartland Consultants holds 3,387 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 1.43M were accumulated by Agf Investments. Invest Of Virginia Ltd Llc has 8,550 shares. Cincinnati Financial stated it has 2.95% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Jefferies Grp Limited Co holds 0.06% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 79,838 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 0.38% or 955,716 shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Gilead (GILD) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Gilead Chugs Along – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy on Sale – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 01, 2019.

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 1.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.7 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.18B for 9.42 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $3.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welltower Inc by 13,924 shares to 62,387 shares, valued at $4.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 33,718 shares in the quarter, for a total of 559,063 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST).