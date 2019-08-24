Gilead Sciences (GILD) Share Price Rose While Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Has Lifted by $733,460 Its Holding; As Symantec (SYMC) Share Price Declined, Lonestar Capital Management Upped by $1.22 Million Its Position

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 8.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd bought 11,284 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 137,512 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.94M, up from 126,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $62.51. About 7.49 million shares traded or 21.46% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – VIIV HEALTHCARE ANNOUNCES POSITIVE NEW DOLUTEGRAVIR DATA FOR TREATMENT OF PEOPLE LIVING WITH HIV CO-INFECTED WITH TUBERCULOSIS; 06/03/2018 – Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 18/04/2018 – ASTELLAS PHARMA INC – ASSET TRANSFER WAS COMPLETED ON APRIL 12, 2018; 20/04/2018 – STAT Plus: NIH is sued for plans to award exclusive license for CAR-T therapy to Gilead; 21/05/2018 – Janssen Announces European Commission Approval of JULUCA®▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First Two-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV-1; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD AND GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCE RESULTS WITH FILGOTINIB IN THE PHASE 2 EQUATOR STUDY IN PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS AND PROGR; 30/05/2018 – Gilead and Galapagos Announce Results With Filgotinib in the Phase 2 Equator Study in Psoriatic Arthritis and Progression Into Phase 3 for the Selection Study in Ulcerative Colitis; 13/04/2018 – GILEAD EXPECTS DATA FROM PHASE 3 STELLAR STUDIES IN 1H 2019; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Backs FY Adj EPS $1.41-Adj EPS $1.51; 11/05/2018 – Gilead Stockholders Approve Shareholder Proposal That Board Take Steps to Permit Stockholder Action by Written Consent

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 55,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 555,555 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $23.22. About 8.24M shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 09/05/2018 – MeasuredRisk Appoints Former Symantec Executive, WholeSecurity Founder and CTO Tony Alagna as Chief Technology Officer to Join; 14/05/2018 – Symantec says investigating reporting of certain accounting measures; 23/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Symantec; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – AUDIT COMMITTEE HAS RETAINED INDEPENDENT COUNSEL AND OTHER ADVISORS TO ASSIST IT IN ITS INVESTIGATION; 18/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Symantec Corporation (SYMC) and; 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Released Updated Statement on Ongoing Internal Investigation by Audit Committee Announced on May 10; 11/05/2018 – Lawyers for investors say they are investigating whether Symantec “may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.”; 13/05/2018 – MW’s @Carson_C_Block with a cold read on Symantec $SYMC on his; 11/05/2018 – Symantec suffers worst day in 17 years after news of internal audit; 17/05/2018 – KASKELA LAW LLC: Important Deadline Established in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Symantec Corp. — SYMC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 53,297 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 0.05% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 877,729 shares. Matrix Asset Advsr Incorporated has 0.89% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Company reported 49,455 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 317,109 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru invested 0.05% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Ameritas Prns holds 0.03% or 24,495 shares in its portfolio. Petrus Tru Lta holds 449,800 shares. Blackrock has 43.46 million shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP holds 10,523 shares. Macquarie Group Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). The New York-based Guardian Life Insur Co Of America has invested 0.01% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 64,557 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of invested in 112,217 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt owns 145,412 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/08/2019: SYMC, AVGO, INFN, LITE, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Symantec: Moving On – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Broadcom (AVGO) a Step Closer to Acquiring Symantec? – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Symantec Corporation (SYMC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 23, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 8, 2019 : ATVI, CBS, BAP, LBRDK, DXC, SYMC, WPM, EQH, TTD, COLD, AQN, GLIBA – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $394.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Career Education Corp (NASDAQ:CECO) by 21,084 shares to 778,916 shares, valued at $12.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 80,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cai International Inc (CAP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canandaigua Comml Bank & Com has 0.17% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Prio Wealth Partnership stated it has 59,489 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Silvercrest Asset Gp Inc Limited Liability owns 0.02% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 37,691 shares. Moreover, Alps has 0.27% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 594,438 shares. Greenwich Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Renaissance Gp Limited Co invested in 332,936 shares or 0.86% of the stock. Weatherstone Capital Mngmt invested in 7,102 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.11% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 132,597 shares. Mawer Limited owns 830,863 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Field & Main National Bank owns 1,500 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 1.31 million shares. Magnetar Fin Limited Company holds 0.02% or 10,215 shares. 33,700 are owned by Permit Cap Ltd Liability Company. E&G Advsr Ltd Partnership invested in 0.76% or 26,429 shares. Brown Advisory invested in 122,321 shares or 0.02% of the stock.