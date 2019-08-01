Gilead Sciences (GILD) Share Price Rose While Leuthold Group Increased Its Stake; Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Increased Position in Zendesk (ZEN)

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp bought 148,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 1.13 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.33 million, up from 985,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.40B market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $85.75. About 1.85M shares traded or 15.99% up from the average. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 17/05/2018 – Zendesk Launches Omnichannel Suite for an Integrated Customer Experience; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Rev $129.8M; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk: Surpasses $500M Annual Rev Run Rate; 30/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – ZENDESK SAYS IT SURPASSES $500M ANNUAL REV. RUN RATE; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q ADJ EPS 2.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3.1C; 24/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 20/03/2018 – Vidyard GoVideo for Zendesk Humanizes the Customer Support Experience with Video

Leuthold Group Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) by 65.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc bought 28,658 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The hedge fund held 72,267 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.70 million, up from 43,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $66.46. About 1.72 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 14/05/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Falls After 3-Wk Rise, Mavyret Advances: Hep-C; 30/04/2018 – Gilead and Verily Announce Scientific Collaboration to Identify and Understand Immunological and Molecular Drivers of; 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Hands”; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – EPCLUSA IS FIRST PAN-GENOTYPIC HCV SINGLE TABLET REGIMEN (STR) APPROVED IN CHINA; 16/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 2nd Wk, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD’S 1Q YESCARTA REV. $40M, EST. 16.3M; 02/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Gilead’s ‘trough year’ looking harder to dig out from after miserable first quarter; 15/05/2018 – KITE – ANNOUNCED IT HAS LEASED A NEW FACILITY IN NETHERLANDS TO ENGINEER CELL THERAPIES IN EUROPE; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q REV. $5.1B, EST. $5.40B; 25/04/2018 – MERCK LOSES BID TO REVIVE $200 MILLION VERDICT AGAINST GILEAD

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Weekly Market Preview: Six Stocks To Watch For the Coming Week (BYND, GILD, AAPL, AMD, QCOM, SQ) – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Behind Gilead’s Big Move On Galapagos – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: First Rate Cut Since The Financial Crisis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Leuthold Group Llc, which manages about $1.60B and $743.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1,471 shares to 41,117 shares, valued at $11.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Health Services Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 10,328 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,401 shares, and cut its stake in Target Corp. (NYSE:TGT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Town And Country Retail Bank And Dba First Bankers invested in 0.48% or 15,599 shares. Ima Wealth Inc reported 28,698 shares. Strategic Global Advsrs Llc holds 57,735 shares. Clean Yield Gp has 54,521 shares. Natl Insurance Tx stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Bragg Financial Advsr stated it has 0.22% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Vestor Capital Ltd accumulated 1,750 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Company has invested 0.08% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 54,102 are owned by Aimz Invest Advsr Limited Company. Brown Advisory reported 122,321 shares. Azimuth Cap Management Ltd invested 0.18% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Baldwin Investment Limited Liability has 6,500 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Co accumulated 0.15% or 137,512 shares. Homrich Berg accumulated 8,715 shares. United Asset Strategies reported 0.84% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.07B and $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 828,030 shares to 279,635 shares, valued at $35.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twilio Inc by 37,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 369,500 shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

More notable recent Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Zendesk: Buy The Dip And Remain Patient – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Zendesk Releases Benchmark Reports on the Biggest Gaps in Customer Experience for Small and Midsize Companies – Business Wire” published on July 24, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Zendesk Expands Amazon Web Services Support to Make Customer Data More Actionable – Business Wire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Zendesk, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “28 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.