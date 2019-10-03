Gilead Sciences (GILD) Share Price Rose While Hallmark Capital Management Lifted Its Stake; Makemytrip Limited Mauritius (MMYT) Stock Price Declined While Brown Advisory Has Lifted Holding by $9.87 Million

Brown Advisory Inc increased its stake in Makemytrip Limited Mauritius (MMYT) by 18.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc bought 411,306 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.35% . The institutional investor held 2.61M shares of the transportation services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.66M, up from 2.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Makemytrip Limited Mauritius for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $22.73. About 22,510 shares traded. MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) has declined 22.69% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical MMYT News: 05/04/2018 MAKEMYTRIP PARTNERS WITH FLIPKART; MAKEMYTRIP, GOIBIBO,REDBUS, WILL LEVERAGE CUSTOMER BASE OF FLIPKART PLATFORM FOR ONLINE BOOKINGS IN TRAVEL SERVICES; 05/04/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP LTD MMYT.O SAYS DOMESTIC FLIGHT BOOKINGS WILL START IN NEXT FEW WEEKS, FOLLOWED BY HOTELS, BUS AND HOLIDAYS BOOKINGS; 14/05/2018 – MakeMyTrip Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP 4Q REV. $157.8M; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 25C; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP LTD – QTRLY REV $157.8 MLN VS $120 MLN; 23/05/2018 – MakeMyTrip Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP 4Q LOSS/SHR 42C; 05/04/2018 – India’s MakeMyTrip partners Flipkart for travel bookings

Hallmark Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 18.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc bought 5,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 34,300 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.32 million, up from 28,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $61.56. About 1.42 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q EPS $1.17; 02/05/2018 – Gilead Slides as Street Looks for an End to Falling Sales; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – DOLUTEGRAVIR WAS WELL-TOLERATED IN HIV/TB CO-INFECTED ADULTS RECEIVING RIFAMPIN-BASED TB THERAPY; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Will Market Dolutegravir/rilpivirine in All Countries in the European Union and European Economic Area; 23/03/2018 – Janssen Announces Positive CHMP Opinion for JULUCATM▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine); 16/04/2018 – GILD: NEW: SCOTUS asks the solicitor general to weigh in on a False Claims Act petition (Gilead Sciences Inc. v. U.S. es rel. Campie, No. 17-936). The materiality issue raised in that case could affect a related retaliation claim brought by the employee; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – VIIV HEALTHCARE ANNOUNCES POSITIVE NEW DOLUTEGRAVIR DATA FOR TREATMENT OF PEOPLE LIVING WITH HIV CO-INFECTED WITH TUBERCULOSIS; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – FILGOTINIB WAS GENERALLY WELL-TOLERATED IN EQUATOR TRIAL, WITH NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS OBSERVED; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Backs FY Adj EPS $1.41-Adj EPS $1.51; 21/05/2018 – FYI, $GILD offered us a statement in response to the ASCO abstract on the 4-1BB vs CD28 matchup study

Hallmark Capital Management Inc, which manages about $816.74M and $942.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 2,362 shares to 117,651 shares, valued at $20.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 4,977 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,330 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

