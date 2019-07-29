Gilead Sciences (GILD) Share Price Declined While Aldebaran Financial Lowered Position; G2 Investment Partners Management Holds Position in Radcom LTD (RDCM)

Aldebaran Financial Inc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 43.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc sold 6,687 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,668 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $564,000, down from 15,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $66.92. About 4.79M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 08/05/2018 – The (new) top 10 pharma companies by 2017 revenue — adds Takeda/$SHPG plus $GILD; 06/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC GILD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 23/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Triumeq Declines: HIV; 19/04/2018 – Good news for $GLPG $GILD $ABBV is that FDA sees thrombosis as a unique issue with $INCY $LLY baricitinib and not seen with other JAKi; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Names Andrew Cheng Chief Medical Officer; 07/05/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 15/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences: U.S. FDA Approves Expanded Indication for Truvada for Reducing the Risk of Acquiring HIV-1 in Adolescents; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD: BIKTARVY FOUND NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR-CONTAIN REGIMEN; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – THROUGH 48 WEEKS, BIKTARVY FOUND NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR-CONTAINING REGIMEN IN VIROLOGICALLY SUPPRESSED ADULTS LIVING WITH HIV; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences’ Norbert Bischofberger, PhD, to Step Down; John McHutchison, MD, Appointed Chief Scientific Officer and Andrew

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Radcom Ltd (RDCM) by 33.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc bought 147,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 589,912 shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38M, up from 442,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Radcom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.89M market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.01. About 461 shares traded. Radcom Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) has declined 57.72% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.15% the S&P500. Some Historical RDCM News: 11/05/2018 Russell Investments Group Exits Position in Radcom; 22/05/2018 – RADCOM 1Q EPS 2c; 14/05/2018 – Herald Investment Buys New 1.2% Position in Radcom; 21/05/2018 – RADCOM Achieves Telefόnica UNICA Certification; 22/05/2018 – RADCOM LTD RDCM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $43 MLN TO $47 MLN

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42M and $324.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 36,429 shares to 76,829 shares, valued at $1.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Attunity Ltd (NASDAQ:ATTU) by 339,171 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 688,482 shares, and cut its stake in Egain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN).

More notable recent Radcom Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NetScout Takes A Nervous Jab At Radcom – Seeking Alpha” on June 09, 2017, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Basic Energy Services, Inc (BAS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Keep Avoiding NetScout – Seeking Alpha” on January 12, 2018. More interesting news about Radcom Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “RADCOM to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results on Monday, August 12, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T FirstNet: An Opportunity For Radcom? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2018.

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Gilead announces management departures – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Gilead Sciences (GILD) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Weekly Market Preview: Six Stocks To Watch For the Coming Week (BYND, GILD, AAPL, AMD, QCOM, SQ) – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Gilead’s Galapagos Deal: What It Means for Investors – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lynch In accumulated 17,010 shares. Alpha Cubed invested in 25,436 shares. Cap Ww Investors holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 16.24 million shares. Magnetar Limited Co owns 10,215 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Foster And Motley holds 6,703 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Gulf Intl Natl Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 0.35% or 306,763 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.28% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Ci Investments Incorporated has 1.78% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 4.89M shares. National Bank Pictet Cie (Asia) owns 12,534 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. John G Ullman & holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 3,200 shares. Of Toledo Na Oh holds 20,955 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Narwhal Cap Management has 40,560 shares. Puzo Michael J invested in 0.15% or 5,945 shares. Moreover, Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Company has 0.05% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 412,152 are held by Comerica Fincl Bank.