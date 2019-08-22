Gilead Sciences (GILD) Position Held by Ariel Investments Llc; Prudential Plc Has Boosted Its Micron Technology In (MU) Position

Prudential Plc increased its stake in Micron Technology In (MU) by 9.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc bought 15,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 180,364 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.45 million, up from 165,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Micron Technology In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.76B market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $45.07. About 15.11M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 23/03/2018 – Citi Research is concerned lower flash memory pricing will hurt Micron’s financial results later this year; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $2.83 +/- $0.07, EST. $2.65; 05/03/2018 Micron Technology to Host Analyst and Investor Event; 22/03/2018 – @meehungryalways talking Micron next!; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr to Ba1 From Ba2; 21/05/2018 – MU SEES 3Q ADJ. REV. $7.7B-$7.8B, SAW $7.2B-$7.6B, EST.$7.47B; 25/05/2018 – MU: $MU – China to investigate DRAM manufacturers – ! $MU; 20/03/2018 – Tech Today: A Micron Blowout? Defending Facebook, Dumping Oracle — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology (MU) 2018 Analyst and Investor Event (Transcript); 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Washington to slap tariffs on steel, aluminium from EU on Thursday

Ariel Investments Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) by 2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc bought 48,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The hedge fund held 2.45 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $159.42 million, up from 2.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $64.28. About 2.35M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 01/05/2018 – GILEAD’S 1Q YESCARTA REV. $40M, EST. 16.3M; 10/03/2018 – #2 Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 19/03/2018 – Gilead at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 11/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Stockholders Vote Against Shareholder Proposal on Independent Chair; 02/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Odefsey Declines: HIV; 10/04/2018 – FOCUS-Lonza’s virus factory shows gene therapy’s Texas-sized promise; 19/04/2018 – Good news for $GLPG $GILD $ABBV is that FDA sees thrombosis as a unique issue with $INCY $LLY baricitinib and not seen with other JAKi; 12/03/2018 – The latest in a series of high-level R&D exits– Gilead R&D chief Norbert Bischofberger is leaving in surprise exit, CEO revamps top science jobs $GILD; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Says Norbert Bischofberger to Step Dn as Chief Scientific Officer Effective at End Apri; 23/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Triumeq Declines: HIV

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Mngmt holds 544,296 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 1.91M shares. Prudential Public Ltd Com reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Shell Asset Mgmt Co accumulated 67,889 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Compton Cap Management Ri accumulated 27,800 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 160,448 shares. Pictet National Bank & Tru Limited, Bahamas-based fund reported 21,400 shares. Denali Advsrs Ltd Co has invested 2.44% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can accumulated 0.18% or 4.96 million shares. Covington reported 16,510 shares. Cetera Advisor Lc accumulated 0.03% or 20,628 shares. Acg Wealth holds 0.04% or 7,351 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt has invested 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). National Bank Of Stockton accumulated 0.24% or 11,193 shares.

Prudential Plc, which manages about $98.23 billion and $29.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc/The (NYSE:HD) by 9,070 shares to 816,952 shares, valued at $156.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Caribbean Crui (NYSE:RCL) by 52,475 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.46M shares, and cut its stake in Allstate Corp/The (NYSE:ALL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palouse Capital Mngmt stated it has 92,903 shares. Moreover, Montag A Associates has 0.02% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 3,299 shares. Quantbot Technology Ltd Partnership holds 161,572 shares or 1% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based Grp Inc One Trading Ltd Partnership has invested 0.06% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Scotia Capital has invested 0.1% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). De Burlo Grp reported 0.23% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Kelly Lawrence W And Associates Ca has 22,705 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Highland Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 35,513 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Yhb Inv invested in 0.22% or 21,945 shares. Advisory Ser Net Lc accumulated 0.15% or 33,151 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt holds 0.18% or 9,059 shares. Buckingham Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 44,377 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Lynch And Assoc In has invested 0.37% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 4,259 are held by Sns Fincl Grp Ltd Llc. Crossvault Capital holds 38,444 shares or 1.29% of its portfolio.

Ariel Investments Llc, which manages about $8.99B and $8.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Acwi Ex Us Etf (ACWX) by 14,803 shares to 230,119 shares, valued at $10.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 9,043 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.82 million shares, and cut its stake in Brink’s Co. (NYSE:BCO).

