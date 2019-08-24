Gilead Sciences (GILD) Position Has Raised by Regions Financial Corp; Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Cut Tyson Foods (TSN) Position by $4.97 Million; Stock Value Rose

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 8.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp sold 72,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 805,602 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.93 million, down from 877,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $89.93. About 2.19 million shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – EXPECT INDUSTRY HOG SUPPLIES TO INCREASE ABOUT 2-3% IN FISCAL 2018 AS COMPARED TO FISCAL 2017; 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS – ON MARCH 14, ENTERED INTO AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT WHICH AMENDED & RESTATED CO’S EXISTING AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MAY 12, 2017; 15/05/2018 – Tyson to pay $850 million for animal fats and feed business; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS – BELIEVE BEEF SEGMENT’S ADJ OPERATING MARGIN IN FISCAL 2018 SHOULD BE ABOVE 6%; 12/04/2018 – Tyson Ranch Releases Pain Release Remedy CopperGel™; 22/04/2018 – DJ Tyson Foods Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSN); 14/03/2018 – National Geographic to Make Neil deGrasse Tyson’s StarTalk Interview with Legendary Scientist Stephen Hawking Available for; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Beef Segment Adjusted Operating Margin Topping 6%; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s sets greenhouse gas reduction targets; 02/04/2018 – Tyson Slides Most in 10 Months as China Tariff Spurs Export Woes

Regions Financial Corp increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 26.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp bought 133,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 641,450 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.70M, up from 508,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $62.51. About 7.49M shares traded or 21.46% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 09/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 5%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 5%; 23/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 3%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 2%; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES EXPANDED INDICATION FOR TRUVADA® (EMTRICITABINE AND TENOFOVIR DISOPROXIL FUMARATE) FOR REDUCING THE RISK OF ACQUIRING HIV-1 IN ADOLESCENTS; 13/04/2018 – Gilead Presents Data on Multiple Investigational Regimens for the Treatment of Patients With Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) and Advanced Fibrosis at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE STUDIED DOLUTEGRAVIR IN HIV, TUBERCULOSIS; 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Hands”; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Declares Dividend of 57c; 28/03/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Tours Mt. Gilead Maryhaven Center and Hosts Opioid Roundtable Discussion with the Morrow County Opiate; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily; 25/04/2018 – U.S. court upholds dismissal of $200 million Merck verdict against Gilead

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 111,615 shares. Dupont holds 0.04% or 26,997 shares. Fmr Limited Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 12.89M shares. Hl Llc holds 0.01% or 13,608 shares in its portfolio. First Interstate Natl Bank, a Montana-based fund reported 100,734 shares. Blb&B Advsrs Ltd holds 0.03% or 3,660 shares. Aldebaran Financial has 0.4% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 8,668 shares. Whittier Of Nevada stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland), Switzerland-based fund reported 14,464 shares. Assetmark, California-based fund reported 615,124 shares. Alpine Woods Investors Limited Liability Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 3,500 shares. 275,567 were reported by Dearborn Ltd Liability Co. The Texas-based Sunbelt Securities Inc has invested 0.26% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.13% or 9,659 shares. Bb Biotech Ag owns 1.87% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 1.14M shares.

Regions Financial Corp, which manages about $8.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 4,022 shares to 7,344 shares, valued at $609,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gen Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 2,648 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,755 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLK).

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 16,002 shares to 282,544 shares, valued at $44.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 137,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.