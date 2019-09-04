Gilead Sciences (GILD) Position Has Lifted by Spears Abacus Advisors Llc; Beaconlight Capital Lowered Its Stake in Builders Firstsource (Call) (BLDR) as Share Value Rose

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 17.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc bought 52,519 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 350,395 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.78 million, up from 297,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $63.27. About 3.59 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 07/05/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Names Andrew Cheng Chief Medical Officer; 13/04/2018 – GILD BEGINS LARGER PHASE 2B STUDY COMBO TREATMENT W/SELONSERTIB; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Says Norbert Bischofberger to Step Dn as Chief Scientific Officer Effective at End Apri; 22/05/2018 – Potential Gilead Takeover of Tesaro Would Make Sense: Wedbush; 01/05/2018 – Gilead joins the lineup of big biopharma partners to ally with Verily – this time focused on immunology $GILD; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q REV. $5.1B, EST. $5.40B; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Will Market Dolutegravir/rilpivirine in All Countries in the European Union and European Economic Area; 18/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Supreme Court weighs whether to review a whistleblower case against Gilead; 23/04/2018 – Gilead Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers

Beaconlight Capital Llc decreased its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (Call) (BLDR) by 92.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc sold 2.49M shares as the company’s stock rose 19.72% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, down from 2.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Builders Firstsource Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $19.06. About 697,279 shares traded. Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has declined 1.77% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BLDR News: 28/05/2018 – Builders FirstSource Access Event Set By Seaport for Jun. 4-5; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q GROSS MARGIN +24.2%; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q ADJ EPS 24C; 16/04/2018 – MUGATU: BLUE LINX? $BXCLE TIGRE?BUILDERS FIRST SOURCE? $BLDR THEY’RE THE SAME LOOK! DOESN’T ANYONE NOTICE THIS?I FEEL… h; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises Builders FirstSource Rtgs To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Stable; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q GROSS MARGIN +24.2%, EST. +24.2%; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC – EXPECT TO GENERATE $170-190 MLN IN CASH FROM OPERATIONS AND INVESTING IN 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Builders FirstSource Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLDR); 09/05/2018 – Builders FirstSource 1Q EPS 20c

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27M and $352.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Whiting Pete Corp New by 363,711 shares to 532,192 shares, valued at $13.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dolby Laboratories Inc (NYSE:DLB) by 271,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 375,144 shares, and has risen its stake in Fuller H B Co (NYSE:FUL).

Analysts await Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 10.45% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.67 per share. BLDR’s profit will be $68.25 million for 7.94 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Builders FirstSource, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% negative EPS growth.

