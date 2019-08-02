Gilead Sciences (GILD) Market Value Rose While Tompkins Financial Has Decreased Holding by $957,248; As Gtt Communications (GTT) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Nantahala Capital Management Cut by $8.10 Million Its Holding

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 92.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp sold 14,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 1,130 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73,000, down from 16,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $64.29. About 3.09 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L – VIIV HEALTHCARE GAINS CHMP POSITIVE OPINION FOR JULUCA (DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE) IN EUROPE; 15/05/2018 – Geode Capital Adds Valeant, Exits pSivida, Buys More Gilead; 30/05/2018 – Gilead and Galapagos Announce Results With Filgotinib in the Phase 2 Equator Study in Psoriatic Arthritis and Progression Into Phase 3 for the Selection Study in Ulcerative Colitis; 31/05/2018 – ACR20 80 — not too shabby: Gilead and Galapagos bag promising PhII data for star immunology drug filgotinib – boosting late-stage focus $GILD $GLPG; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Han; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – IN TRIAL ONE OTHER PATIENT RECEIVING FILGOTINIB DEVELOPED HERPES ZOSTER; 19/04/2018 – Good news for $GLPG $GILD $ABBV is that FDA sees thrombosis as a unique issue with $INCY $LLY baricitinib and not seen with other JAKi; 23/03/2018 – Janssen Announces Positive CHMP Opinion for JULUCATM▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine); 25/04/2018 – U.S. court upholds dismissal of $200 million Merck verdict against Gilead

Nantahala Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 26.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc sold 238,363 shares as the company’s stock declined 70.44% . The hedge fund held 648,218 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.49M, down from 886,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $663.46 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $11.88. About 238,409 shares traded. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms GTT Comms ‘B’ Rtg; Otlk Negative; Debt Rated ‘B’; 21/05/2018 – GTT Comms Presenting at Conference May 30; 12/03/2018 – GTT Acquires Accelerated Connections; 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES GTT COMMUNICATIONS, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘B’; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Gtt’s Senior Secured Bank Credit Facilities To B2 From B1; 05/04/2018 – GTT GETS 2 NEW ORDERS FROM DSME; 03/05/2018 – GTT COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.69; 21/03/2018 – GTT: GTT NOTIFIED FOR THE DESIGN OF LNG TANKS OF TWO NEW LNG CARRIERS; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Gtt’s B2 Cfr, Outlook Stable; 17/05/2018 – GTT: RENEWAL OF BERTEROTTIERE IN FUNCTIONS OF CHAIRMAN, CEO

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79 million and $526.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 3,058 shares to 28,380 shares, valued at $4.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Ind Fd Etf (BND) by 279,584 shares in the quarter, for a total of 343,586 shares, and has risen its stake in Oppenheimer Etf Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lincoln National Corporation invested 0.01% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). First City Mgmt Inc holds 6,627 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. 3,880 were reported by Gradient Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company. Cullinan Associates owns 4,500 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Westend Advsr Lc has invested 0% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Bp Public Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Moreover, Cetera Advsr Lc has 0.07% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 20,460 shares. Conning accumulated 111,126 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 67,300 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. 3,154 are owned by Goelzer. Hightower Services Lta has invested 0.13% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). New Jersey-based Seabridge Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.55% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). United Kingdom-based Hsbc Public Limited has invested 0.3% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Allstate, Illinois-based fund reported 55,260 shares. Amica Retiree Trust invested in 0.47% or 8,305 shares.

Nantahala Capital Management Llc, which manages about $614.40 million and $3.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Uniqure Nv (Call) (NASDAQ:QURE) by 100,000 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $71.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Uniqure Nv (NASDAQ:QURE) by 418,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.52M shares, and has risen its stake in Qad Inc (NASDAQ:QADA).