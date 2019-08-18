Gilead Sciences (GILD) Market Value Rose While Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Has Boosted Its Stake; As Varonis Sys (VRNS) Stock Rose, Shareholder Jupiter Asset Management LTD Upped Holding

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 15.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc bought 5,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 38,696 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52 million, up from 33,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $63.14. About 7.59M shares traded or 23.24% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 15/05/2018 – KITE ANNOUNCES NEW WORLDWIDE FACILITIES AND EXPANDED COLLABORATION WITH NATIONAL CANCER INSTITUTE TO SUPPORT CELL THERAPY PIPELINE; 13/04/2018 – GILD BEGINS LARGER PHASE 2B STUDY COMBO TREATMENT W/SELONSERTIB; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE STUDIED DOLUTEGRAVIR IN HIV, TUBERCULOSIS; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD AND GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCE RESULTS WITH FILGOTINIB IN THE PHASE 2 EQUATOR STUDY IN PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS AND PROGR; 30/04/2018 – Gilead Strikes Partnership With Alphabet’s Verily — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Will this experimental hepatitis C treatment break Gilead’s grip on middle-income countries?; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – EPCLUSA IS FIRST PAN-GENOTYPIC HCV SINGLE TABLET REGIMEN (STR) APPROVED IN CHINA; 05/03/2018 ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data for the Treatment of People Living With HIV Co-lnfected With Tuberculosis; 25/04/2018 – CAFC: GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. v. MERCK & CO., INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2302 – 2018-04-25; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – IN TRIAL ONE OTHER PATIENT RECEIVING FILGOTINIB DEVELOPED HERPES ZOSTER

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (VRNS) by 32.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd bought 36,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.35% . The institutional investor held 149,539 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.92 million, up from 113,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Varonis Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $69.03. About 269,108 shares traded. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has risen 0.01% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.01% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 26/04/2018 – Media Alert: Varonis Demos Latest Products and Presents Insights on Data-Centric Security at Dell Technologies World 2018; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS SEES 2Q REV. $61.5M TO $62.5M, EST. $61.3M; 30/05/2018 – Varonis Highlights Latest Products and Explores the Future of Cybersecurity at Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2018; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c-Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 16/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at RSA Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees FY Rev $264M-$268.5M; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $53.5M, EST. $49.7M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Varonis Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRNS); 13/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at RSA Conference Apr 17; 12/04/2018 – RSA 2018: Varonis Showcases Latest Products, Hosts Session Exploring Data-Centric Security and More

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.28 in 2018Q4.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 266,643 shares to 396,983 shares, valued at $24.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 53,006 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,618 shares, and cut its stake in Ferrari N V.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13 million and $604.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 12,981 shares to 324,289 shares, valued at $25.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,115 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,137 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4.

