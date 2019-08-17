Gilead Sciences (GILD) Market Value Rose While Aldebaran Financial Decreased by $434,655 Its Stake; Goodhaven Capital Management Has Upped Systemax (SYX) Stake by $474,474 as Stock Price Declined

Aldebaran Financial Inc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 43.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc sold 6,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 8,668 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $564,000, down from 15,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $63.14. About 5.64 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Hands”; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS – CO TO GET $15 MLN PAYMENT FROM GILEAD FOR PROGRESSION INTO PHASE 3 OF PHASE 2B/3 SELECTION STUDY OF FILGOTINIB IN ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 30/04/2018 – GILEAD & VERILY REPORT SCIENTIFIC PACT TO IDENTIFY & UNDERSTAND; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded lndication for Truvada® (Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate) for Reducing the Risk of Acquiring HIV-1 in Adolescents; 06/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC GILD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 25/04/2018 – Novartis, Gilead to Get Extra Medicare Coverage for Costly Drugs; 09/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 5%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 5%; 15/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – U.S. FDA HAS APPROVED ONCE-DAILY ORAL TRUVADA TO REDUCE RISK OF SEXUALLY ACQUIRED HIV-1 IN AT-RISK ADOLESCENTS; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – THROUGH 48 WEEKS, BIKTARVY FOUND NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR-CONTAINING REGIMEN IN VIROLOGICALLY SUPPRESSED ADULTS LIVING WITH HIV; 13/04/2018 – GILEAD EXPECTS DATA FROM PHASE 3 STELLAR STUDIES IN 1H 2019

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Systemax Inc (SYX) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc bought 21,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.59% . The institutional investor held 216,814 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91M, up from 195,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Systemax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $774.03M market cap company. The stock increased 2.83% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $20.68. About 75,913 shares traded or 19.99% up from the average. Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) has declined 37.61% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SYX News: 01/05/2018 – Systemax Anticipates Continuing a Regular Qtrly Div in the Future; 22/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 13/03/2018 – South Dakota urges Supreme Court to click ‘buy’ on internet sales tax; 24/04/2018 – Systemax Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Systemax 1Q EPS 38c; 30/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ Systemax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYX); 24/05/2018 – Systemax Short-Interest Ratio Rises 86% to 9 Days; 05/03/2018 Trump administration backs states’ bid to collect online sales taxes

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold SYX shares while 32 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 10.48 million shares or 2.72% more from 10.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Management has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Invesco Limited reported 51,976 shares stake. Falcon Point Cap Limited Co holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) for 25,964 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada reported 4,093 shares. King Luther accumulated 0.13% or 745,814 shares. The New York-based Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.11% in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Goodhaven Cap Mgmt Ltd invested 3.99% in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Fiera Corporation has invested 0.01% in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Meeder Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 0% in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). United Kingdom-based Legal And General Group Incorporated Public Limited Co has invested 0% in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Scout Invs has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). 12,366 are owned by Price T Rowe Associates Md. Charles Schwab Inv Management owns 68,637 shares. Financial Bank Of Mellon owns 160,549 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc, which manages about $760.25 million and $123.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (NYSE:OAK) by 21,620 shares to 72,380 shares, valued at $3.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 288,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.04M shares, and cut its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,628 are held by Mirador Ptnrs Lp. M Holdg Securities invested 0.06% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Scotia Capital Inc reported 122,436 shares stake. Homrich & Berg owns 8,715 shares. Private Asset Mgmt holds 109,657 shares or 1.27% of its portfolio. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp accumulated 7,840 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.27% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Wg Shaheen & Assoc Dba Whitney & reported 0.72% stake. Lakeview Capital Prns Ltd invested in 0.15% or 3,827 shares. Narwhal Capital Mngmt stated it has 40,560 shares. Forte Cap Ltd Liability Co Adv holds 0.73% or 31,142 shares. The Colorado-based Alps Advsrs Inc has invested 0.27% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Dupont Mngmt Corp owns 26,997 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. First Manhattan holds 2.10 million shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Ally reported 70,000 shares.

