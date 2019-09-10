Gilead Sciences (GILD) Market Valuation Rose While Bahl & Gaynor Has Decreased by $1.02 Million Its Holding; Driehaus Capital Management Trimmed Its Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel (CYBR) Stake by $3.58 Million; Share Value Rose

Bahl & Gaynor Inc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 72.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc sold 15,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 5,823 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $379,000, down from 21,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $66.33. About 8.38 million shares traded or 37.50% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences’ Norbert Bischofberger, PhD, to Step Down; John McHutchison, MD, Appointed Chief Scientific Officer and Andrew; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa® (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – NO PATIENTS IN BIKTARVY TREATMENT ARM DEMONSTRATED TREATMENT-EMERGENT RESISTANCE THROUGH 48 WEEKS; 23/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Triumeq Declines: HIV; 08/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – The (new) top 10 pharma companies by 2017 revenue — adds Takeda/$SHPG plus $GILD; 23/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 3rd Wk, Mavyret Declines: Hep-C; 15/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences: U.S. FDA Approves Expanded Indication for Truvada for Reducing the Risk of Acquiring HIV-1 in Adolescents; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Declares Dividend of 57c; 13/03/2018 – QUEBEC EXPANDS PATIENT ACCESS TO CHRONIC HEPATITIS C THERAPIES

Driehaus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel (CYBR) by 20.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold 30,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The hedge fund held 118,285 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.08 million, down from 148,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.55% or $6.31 during the last trading session, reaching $107.4. About 1.22 million shares traded or 61.94% up from the average. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 10/04/2018 – CyberArk Labs Publishes New Privileged Credential Theft Research; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q EPS 18c; 15/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 30/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 23C TO 25C, EST. 23C; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.31 TO $1.37; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Rev $71.8M; 05/03/2018 CyberArk Software Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys 2.6% of CyberArk Software

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71 billion and $2.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shotspotter Inc by 24,480 shares to 149,218 shares, valued at $5.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 45,711 shares in the quarter, for a total of 325,946 shares, and has risen its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM).

Analysts await CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, down 32.26% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.31 per share. CYBR’s profit will be $7.80M for 127.86 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by CyberArk Software Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.24% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vigilant Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 752 shares. Premier Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 18,585 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.1% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Moreover, Wheatland Inc has 1.77% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 35,760 shares. Goelzer Mngmt holds 0.02% or 3,154 shares in its portfolio. Moneta Gp Inv Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 21,304 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Bbva Compass Comml Bank Inc stated it has 28,860 shares. Clean Yield Grp holds 1.43% or 54,521 shares. Howard Hughes Medical Institute invested in 0.76% or 50,000 shares. Moreover, Security Tru has 0.57% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 27,178 shares. Blackrock reported 102.56M shares. Fayez Sarofim reported 119,012 shares. Envestnet Asset holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 802,183 shares. Capital Int Investors holds 8.05M shares. 47,974 were reported by Amer National Bank & Trust.