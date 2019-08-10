Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holding Maintained by American Assets Investment Management Llc; As Union Pacific (UNP) Share Value Rose, Atria Investments Increased Its Holding by $300,266

American Assets Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc bought 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 48,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.06 million, up from 42,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $65.24. About 5.23 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 23/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 3%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 2%; 30/05/2018 – Gilead: Equator Study Achieves Primary Endpoint of ACR20 Response at Week 16; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CEO JOHN MILLIGAN SPEAKS ON CALL; 30/04/2018 – GILEAD & VERILY REPORT SCIENTIFIC PACT; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD AND GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCE RESULTS WITH FILGOTINIB IN THE PHASE 2 EQUATOR STUDY IN PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS AND PROGR; 05/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline: ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data; 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Declares Dividend of 57c; 17/05/2018 – FDA names drugmakers likely blocking access to branded drug samples; 06/03/2018 – Top 3 — #1 Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD

Atria Investments Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 9.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc bought 1,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 21,398 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58M, up from 19,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $168.01. About 2.10 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

