Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holding Held by Wetherby Asset Management Inc; Thomas White International LTD Stake In Pt Telekom Indonesia Adr (TLK) Was Has Upped

Wetherby Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 12.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc bought 4,986 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 43,649 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.95 million, up from 38,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $66.17. About 4.83M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 31/05/2018 – ACR20 80 — not too shabby: Gilead and Galapagos bag promising PhII data for star immunology drug filgotinib – boosting late-stage focus $GILD $GLPG; 12/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – BISCHOFBERGER WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY THROUGH JULY; 30/04/2018 – Gilead and Verily Announce Scientific Collaboration on Immunological and Molecular Drivers of Inflammatory Diseases; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS – CO TO GET $15 MLN PAYMENT FROM GILEAD FOR PROGRESSION INTO PHASE 3 OF PHASE 2B/3 SELECTION STUDY OF FILGOTINIB IN ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 26/04/2018 – CAFC: GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. v. MERCK & CO., INC. [ERRATA] – Appeal #16-2302 – 2018-04-26; 01/05/2018 – Clock Ticks for Gilead as Revenue, Earnings Per Share Fall Short; 09/05/2018 – Gilead Lawsuits: California HIV Patients File Class Action and Personal Injury Cases Over Key HIV Drug; 22/05/2018 – Potential Gilead Takeover of Tesaro Would Make Sense: Wedbush; 16/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Fall 3%, HIV Combo Pills Drop 3%; 30/04/2018 – Gilead Strikes Partnership With Alphabet’s Verily — MarketWatch

Thomas White International Ltd increased its stake in Pt Telekom Indonesia Adr (TLK) by 19.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd bought 34,531 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.34% . The institutional investor held 208,183 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.09 million, up from 173,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Pt Telekom Indonesia Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $30.64. About 201,558 shares traded. Perusahaan Perseroan (NYSE:TLK) has risen 12.50% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.50% the S&P500.

Thomas White International Ltd, which manages about $2.28 billion and $567.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2,450 shares to 4,310 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ping An Insurance Group Adr Re (PNGAY) by 285,981 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 480,343 shares, and cut its stake in Icici Bank Ltd Adr (NYSE:IBN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 55 investors sold GILD shares while 448 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 960.10 million shares or 0.17% less from 961.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Da Davidson And holds 0.09% or 72,855 shares in its portfolio. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters invested in 42,000 shares. First Financial Bank reported 14,864 shares. Anderson Hoagland & holds 0.44% or 11,420 shares in its portfolio. Ipswich Invest Mngmt Inc invested in 8,431 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Polar Capital Llp has 0.18% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 300,000 shares. Malaga Cove Capital Limited Liability Com invested in 16,290 shares or 0.71% of the stock. Neumann Cap Management Limited Liability has invested 1.9% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Farmers & Merchants Invs owns 4,097 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Savant Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 0.06% or 5,855 shares in its portfolio. Continental Advsr Ltd Co holds 1.18% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 30,828 shares. James invested in 500 shares or 0% of the stock. Bellecapital Limited holds 0.49% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 11,598 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Co owns 13,405 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Klingenstein Fields Co Limited Co invested in 40,900 shares.

