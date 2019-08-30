Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holding Held by Vertex One Asset Management Inc; Hawk Ridge Management Has Boosted Microstrategy (MSTR) Stake by $18.23 Million

Hawk Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Microstrategy Inc (MSTR) by 156.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc bought 126,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% . The institutional investor held 207,619 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.95M, up from 80,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Microstrategy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $142.65. About 12,961 shares traded. MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) has risen 6.88% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MSTR News: 10/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Further Transforms Visual Data Discovery with MicroStrategy 10.11™; 18/05/2018 – MicroStrategy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Mobile Engagement Provider Vibes Embeds MicroStrategy to Help Companies Increase Return on Marketing; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Advisors LLC Exits Position in MicroStrategy; 26/04/2018 – MicroStrategy 1Q Rev $123M; 21/04/2018 – DJ MicroStrategy Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSTR); 27/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – MICROSTRATEGY 1Q EPS 15C, EST. 27C; 02/04/2018 Kasasa Reimagines Its Insight Analytics Platform with MicroStrategy to Simplify Business Intelligence for Community Banking; 29/05/2018 – New Zealand’s The University of Auckland ICT Graduate School Announces New Curriculum Based on MicroStrategy Software

Vertex One Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 122.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc bought 35,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The hedge fund held 64,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.20M, up from 29,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $63.64. About 209,314 shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 23/03/2018 – Janssen Announces Positive CHMP Opinion for JULUCATM▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine); 16/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Fall 3%, HIV Combo Pills Drop 3%; 30/04/2018 – Gilead and Verily Announce Scientific Collaboration on Immunological and Molecular Drivers of Inflammatory Diseases; 11/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Stockholders Vote Against Shareholder Proposal on Independent Chair; 18/04/2018 – Astellas Announces Sale of Certain Agensys Research Facilities to Kite, a Gilead Company; 30/05/2018 – Gilead: Equator Study Achieves Primary Endpoint of ACR20 Response at Week 16; 10/05/2018 – BIOTOSCANA FARMA IN PACT WITH GILEAD TO MKT ANTI-INFECTIVES; 18/05/2018 – CORRECT: FDA:TO EVALUATE RISKS OF BIRTH DEFECTS W/DOLUTEGRAVIR; 02/05/2018 – Gilead Slides as Street Looks for an End to Falling Sales; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.66, REV. MISSES EST

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Gilead (GILD) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Anticipate SUSA To Hit $133 – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Fidelity National Information Services Achieves #72 Analyst Rank, Surpassing Gilead Sciences – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Gilead (GILD) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $463.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 67,876 shares to 109,566 shares, valued at $20.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schnitzer Stl Inds (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 54,673 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 259,897 shares, and cut its stake in Axos Finl Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Asset Gru LP holds 114,410 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 0.1% or 583,301 shares. Jag Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.17% or 15,659 shares. Fdx Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.02% or 6,214 shares. Arizona State Retirement System reported 244,921 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 19 shares. Welch Forbes reported 134,866 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Axa accumulated 1.66 million shares. Winslow Evans Crocker stated it has 16,614 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Tower Capital Lc (Trc) stated it has 17,433 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. F&V Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 76,260 shares. 97,705 are owned by Stonebridge Capital Ltd. Jupiter Asset Mngmt Limited holds 243,697 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Liability Co invested 0.92% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Mycio Wealth Prtn Limited holds 3,406 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

More notable recent MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “MicroStrategy Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call for Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does MicroStrategy Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:MSTR) CEO Pay Matter? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Hagens Berman Reminds MicroStrategy (MSTR) Investors of the Firm’s Investigation of Possible Disclosure Violations – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – MSTR – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Watch Out For MicroStrategy’s Red Flags In Today’s Filing Season Find – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 28, 2019.

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $474.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Elevate Credit Inc by 1.15 million shares to 429,282 shares, valued at $1.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 131,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.32M shares, and cut its stake in Rmr Group Inc.