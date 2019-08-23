Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holding Boosted by Sio Capital Management Llc; Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Holding in Leidos Hldgs (LDOS) Has Trimmed by $70.40 Million

Sio Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 154.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc bought 149,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 245,968 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.99 million, up from 96,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $63.19. About 3.21 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 05/04/2018 – U.S. Medicare sets outpatient rate for Yescarta reimbursement; 25/04/2018 – CAFC: GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. v. MERCK & CO., INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2302 – 2018-04-25; 11/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Stockholders Vote Against Shareholder Proposal on Independent Chair; 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Will a $300 hepatitis C treatment break Gilead’s grip on middle-income countries?; 01/05/2018 – Gilead joins the lineup of big biopharma partners to ally with Verily – this time focused on immunology $GILD; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CFO ROBIN WASHINGTON SPEAKS ON CALL; 18/04/2018 – ASTELLAS PHARMA INC – ASSET TRANSFER WAS COMPLETED ON APRIL 12, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls For 2nd Wk, Odefsey Declines: HIV; 21/05/2018 – Janssen Announces European Commission Approval of JULUCA®▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First Two-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV-1

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS) by 36.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 1.10M shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The hedge fund held 1.90 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.77M, down from 3.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Leidos Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $84.21. About 485,870 shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 21/05/2018 – Leidos Executive Honored with Leadership Award by Women in Technology; 07/05/2018 – LEIDOS GETS $250M TASK ORDERS 5 YR CONTRACT FROM NGA; 08/05/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC LDOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADERS; 20/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS- PURPOSE OF AMENDMENT WAS TO REDUCE APPLICABLE MARGIN FOR B TERM LOANS OUTSTANDING IMMEDIATELY PRIOR TO AMENDMENT BY 25 BASIS POINTS; 26/03/2018 – LEIDOS – THE CONTRACT HAS A ONE-YEAR BASE PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE, FIVE ONE-YEAR OPTIONS, AND A TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $112 MLN; 05/03/2018 MFS New Discovery Fund Adds CACI, Exits Leidos; 14/05/2018 – Forbes Names Leidos to its 2018 America’s Best Employers list; 11/04/2018 – Leidos Wins $210 Million U.S. Army Contract; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Rev $2.44B; 18/05/2018 – Wash Tech [Reg]: Leidos’ health footprint set to swell after $10B VA-Cerner pact signed

