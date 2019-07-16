Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holder Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Has Decreased Its Holding; As Barrett Business Services (BBSI) Market Value Rose, River Road Asset Management Boosted Position by $341,880

River Road Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Barrett Business Services Inc (BBSI) by 4.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc bought 4,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 106,338 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.22 million, up from 101,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Barrett Business Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $634.21 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $85.59. About 28,888 shares traded. Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) has declined 8.83% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical BBSI News: 01/05/2018 – Times-Picayune: Saints sign former Ohio State QB J.T. Barrett to 3-year contract; 12/04/2018 – Horsepower History: Dodge//SRT Teams with Barrett-Jackson to Auction Last 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and 2017 Dodge Viper for Charity; 01/05/2018 – Barrett Business Services Backs FY EPS $4.45; 20/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Broncos LB Shaq Barrett To Sign Tender; 15/03/2018 – Gatorade® National Boys Basketball Player Of The Year: R.J. Barrett; 19/03/2018 – RadioResource: Barrett Supplies HF Equipment for Surveillance Boats in Chile; 04/05/2018 – Claer Barrett TSB – time […]; 26/04/2018 – Sen. Corker: Corker Statement on Nomination of Barrett Rich to be U.S. Marshal; 15/05/2018 – OspreyData Names Key Oil & Gas Industry Veterans Jeremy Bingham and Barrett Cousins to Executive Team; 17/05/2018 – Dodge and Barrett-Jackson Bring Historical Charity Sale to 2018 Northeast Auction with Last 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and 2017 Dodge Viper

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 98.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc analyzed 333,258 shares as the company's stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,330 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $412,000, down from 339,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $86.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.73% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $68.07. About 7.50M shares traded or 13.39% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monetary Mgmt Grp Inc invested in 0.3% or 11,475 shares. Forte Cap Limited Liability Corporation Adv has invested 0.73% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% or 1,300 shares. Ledyard Financial Bank holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 5,071 shares. Moreover, Boston Family Office Lc has 0.75% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.15% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 8,292 shares. Ariel Invests Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 2.45 million shares. Health Value Ltd Company invested 12.53% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Stellar Management Limited Company holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 12,296 shares. Meeder Asset has invested 0.48% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Argent Management Limited Liability Company reported 196,214 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Conning has invested 0.23% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 21,304 were accumulated by Moneta Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Com. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys invested 0.08% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Roosevelt Investment Incorporated accumulated 5,799 shares.

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.67 earnings per share, down 4.57% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.75 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.12 billion for 10.19 P/E if the $1.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27M and $922.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 3,650 shares to 238,351 shares, valued at $32.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 3,154 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,566 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Gilead, Lyndra Therapeutics Partner On Ultra-Long-Acting HIV Drugs – Benzinga" on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Nasdaq Today: Bitcoin & Libra; What's Broadcom Doing? – Nasdaq" published on July 15, 2019, Fool.com published: "3 Drugs Under FDA Review With Blockbuster Potential – The Motley Fool" on June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold BBSI shares while 27 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 5.66 million shares or 3.50% more from 5.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Lp owns 17,266 shares. Moreover, Howe & Rusling has 0% invested in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) for 25 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada stated it has 20,039 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity Management has invested 0.08% in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI). United Services Automobile Association invested 0% in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI). Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Co invested in 14,110 shares or 0% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0% or 59,115 shares in its portfolio. Atria Invs Ltd Liability invested in 0.08% or 19,033 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag reported 0% stake. Boston Partners invested in 0% or 22,727 shares. 20,463 were accumulated by Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity Rech. Blackrock invested in 0% or 489,806 shares. Bahl And Gaynor holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) for 22,705 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co invested in 2,008 shares. Moreover, Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI).

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26B and $4.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Computer Programs And Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 223,921 shares to 450,241 shares, valued at $13.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 100,185 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 461,898 shares, and cut its stake in Thomson Reuters Corporation.