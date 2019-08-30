Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holder United Asset Strategies Lowered Position; Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) Position Boosted by Forward Management Llc

Forward Management Llc increased its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forward Management Llc bought 80,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.34% . The institutional investor held 780,150 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.05M, up from 699,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forward Management Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.97. About 84,962 shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has declined 5.06% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 04/05/2018 – Brookfield Property 1Q Net $1.02B; 17/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD HAD SAID IT WOULD USE PARTNERS WITHOUT NAMING THEM; 13/03/2018 – Brookfield Is Said to Sell Stake in Toronto Bay Adelaide Centre; 11/04/2018 – GGP Shareholders File Lawsuit to Block Brookfield Merger; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS SEES DEAL ADDING TO FFO/UNIT; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS LP – INCREASE IN CASH CONSIDERATION FROM $23.00 TO $23.50 PER GGP SHARE; 27/03/2018 – Mall Mergers Accelerate With Brookfield’s GGP Buyout (Video); 27/03/2018 – GGP: Merger Agreement With Brookfield Calls for GGP to Pay $400M Termination Fee Under Certain Conditions; 23/04/2018 – Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Portfolio Manager Update Call; 27/03/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE CAN EXIT BANKRUPTCY WITH SALE TO BROOKFIELD: JUDGE

United Asset Strategies Inc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 22.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc sold 15,621 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 54,957 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.57M, down from 70,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $63.24. About 862,301 shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Will this experimental hepatitis C treatment break Gilead’s grip on middle-income countries?; 30/05/2018 – Gilead and Galapagos Announce Results With Filgotinib in the Phase 2 Equator Study in Psoriatic Arthritis and Progression Into; 25/04/2018 – MERCK LOSES BID TO REVIVE $200 MILLION VERDICT AGAINST GILEAD; 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – AIMS TO REPORT TOPLINE RESULTS WITH TORTUGA (ANKYLOSING SPONDILITIS) FILGOTINIB STUDY; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – CHINA DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES EPCLUSA(SOFOSBUVIR/VELPATASVIR), GILEAD’S PAN-GENOTYPIC TREATMENT FOR CHRONIC HEPATITIS C VIRUS INFECTION; 09/05/2018 – Harish Manwani Joins Gilead Sciences’ Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – KITE – ANNOUNCED IT HAS LEASED A NEW FACILITY IN NETHERLANDS TO ENGINEER CELL THERAPIES IN EUROPE; 08/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Conference May 16; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – THERE WERE NO CASES OF OPPORTUNISTIC INFECTION, TUBERCULOSIS, THROMBOEMBOLISM, OR MALIGNANCY IN TRIAL; 27/04/2018 – European CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for Gilead’s Biktarvy(R) (Bictegravir, Emtricitabine, Tenofovir Alafenamide)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Capital World Invsts has invested 0.26% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Perigon Wealth Management Ltd stated it has 0.76% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Legacy Capital Ptnrs Incorporated accumulated 0.24% or 7,823 shares. Baldwin Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.13% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Smithfield Tru holds 2,048 shares. Aviance Capital Ptnrs Llc has 20,030 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. St Germain D J Communications invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Private Asset Management Incorporated, a California-based fund reported 109,657 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt owns 30,738 shares. Hallmark Capital Management Incorporated has 0.21% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Conning Inc has invested 0.23% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Field Main Bank holds 1,500 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% stake. Moreover, Ent Fincl has 0.01% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 611 shares. Rothschild & Asset Mgmt Us accumulated 764,082 shares or 0.53% of the stock.

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00M and $425.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 23,768 shares to 221,893 shares, valued at $12.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr by 18,413 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,632 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Forward Management Llc, which manages about $5.17 billion and $672.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consolidated Tomoka Ld Co by 1.00 million shares to 13.00 million shares, valued at $13.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stag Indl Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 210,000 shares, and cut its stake in Lexington Realty Trust.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold BPY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 246.15 million shares or 3.42% less from 254.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset holds 7.16 million shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. 23,151 are owned by Two Sigma Limited Company. Gam Holdings Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 43,250 shares. Assetmark Inc reported 3 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Pcj Invest Counsel has invested 0.39% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Omers Administration holds 9.10 million shares or 2.23% of its portfolio. Renaissance Lc stated it has 614,353 shares. 18,530 were accumulated by Tower Research Cap (Trc). Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 7 shares. Pnc Fincl Service Group Incorporated has invested 0% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). 972,749 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Moody Bank Tru Division holds 5,431 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 2,013 are held by Nordea Investment. Highlander Cap Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) for 1,000 shares. First Manhattan Co reported 2.10 million shares.