Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holder Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Has Lifted Holding by $329,841 as Market Value Rose; Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Chemical Bank Has Lowered Its Stake

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 7.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd bought 4,923 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 74,478 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.03M, up from 69,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $65.73. About 4.63M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 31/05/2018 – ACR20 80 — not too shabby: Gilead and Galapagos bag promising PhII data for star immunology drug filgotinib – boosting late-stage focus $GILD $GLPG; 15/05/2018 – Geode Capital Adds Valeant, Exits pSivida, Buys More Gilead; 10/03/2018 – #2 Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – IN TRIAL ONE OTHER PATIENT RECEIVING FILGOTINIB DEVELOPED HERPES ZOSTER; 01/05/2018 – #3 Gilead joins the lineup of big biopharma partners to ally with Verily – this time focused on immunology $GILD; 27/04/2018 – Gilead’s Biktarvy Gets Positive Recommendation in Europe; 27/04/2018 – European CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for Gilead’s Biktarvy(R) (Bictegravir, Emtricitabine, Tenofovir Alafenamide); 15/05/2018 – KITE ANNOUNCES NEW WORLDWIDE FACILITIES AND EXPANDED COLLABORATION WITH NATIONAL CANCER INSTITUTE TO SUPPORT CELL THERAPY PIPELINE; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded lndication for Truvada® (Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate) for Reducing the Risk of Acquiring HIV-1 in Adolescents; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – NO PATIENTS IN BIKTARVY TREATMENT ARM DEMONSTRATED TREATMENT-EMERGENT RESISTANCE THROUGH 48 WEEKS

Chemical Bank decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 2.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank sold 2,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 96,017 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.53M, down from 98,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $308.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $123.23. About 4.49M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 27/03/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Press release: Partners Group launches PG LIFE, an investment strategy focused on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals; 22/05/2018 – P&G SAYS EXPECTS TO PAY ~$1.40B FOR THE ACCEPTED TENDER OFFER; 05/03/2018 lllusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Derek Jeter’s Players’ Tribune expands into Europe; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – PG-10 CONTINUES TO PERFORM IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS; 23/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Pricing of Its Debt Tender Offer; 19/04/2018 – P&G, Nestle, Unilever forgo price increases to move product; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 24.84 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

