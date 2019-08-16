Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holder Thornburg Investment Management Has Raised Its Stake by $9.35 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Facebook (FB) Stake Held by Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 78.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc bought 3,594 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 8,193 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, up from 4,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $524.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $183.7. About 11.29M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 29/03/2018 – Facebook users join call for regulation, survey finds; 23/04/2018 – SINGAPORE PM LEE COMMENTS ON CABINET RESHUFFLE IN FACEBOOK POST; 19/03/2018 – EU PARLIAMENT PRESIDENT SAYS LEGISLATURE WILL INVESTIGATE ALLEGATIONS OF “UNACCEPTABLE” MISUSE OF FACEBOOK FB.O USER DATA; 19/04/2018 – German lawmakers to grill Facebook manager on data privacy; 08/05/2018 – Facebook has to take privacy more seriously, so it created a new team focused on building privacy products; 06/03/2018 – French competition body may open anti-trust probe on online advertising market; 23/03/2018 – UK investigators enter Cambridge Analytica offices in London; 21/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admits mistakes, outlines steps to protect user data in light of; 28/03/2018 – ACXIOM CORP ACXM.O – CO CONTINUES TO EXPECT ITS LIVERAMP SEGMENT TO GROW BY AT LEAST 30% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 15/04/2018 – Facebook was warned of third-party breaches and potential government regulation more than 6 years ago

Thornburg Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 12.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc bought 143,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.94 million, up from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $63.14. About 5.64M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 23/05/2018 – Kronos Bio Appoints Dr. Norbert Bischofberger, Former Head of R&D for Gilead Sciences, as President and Chief Executive Officer; 13/03/2018 – QUEBEC EXPANDS PATIENT ACCESS TO CHRONIC HEPATITIS C THERAPIES; 02/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Gilead’s ‘trough year’ looking harder to dig out from after miserable first quarter; 17/05/2018 – FDA names drugmakers potentially acting to delay cheap generics; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE STUDIED DOLUTEGRAVIR IN HIV, TUBERCULOSIS; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – EPCLUSA IS FIRST PAN-GENOTYPIC HCV SINGLE TABLET REGIMEN (STR) APPROVED IN CHINA; 19/04/2018 – DJ Gilead Sciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GILD); 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q REV. $5.1B, EST. $5.40B; 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – AIMS TO REPORT TOPLINE RESULTS WITH TORTUGA (ANKYLOSING SPONDILITIS) FILGOTINIB STUDY; 02/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Odefsey Declines: HIV

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41 billion and $10.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 291,139 shares to 5.90 million shares, valued at $373.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 28,912 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,288 shares, and cut its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proffitt And Goodson reported 36 shares. Rampart Mngmt Commerce Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.12% or 15,903 shares. 24,672 are held by Synovus Financial Corporation. Morgan Dempsey Capital Mgmt Limited owns 40,722 shares. Stanley holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 31,141 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr reported 0% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Franklin Street Inc Nc owns 10,930 shares. The Michigan-based Ww Asset Management has invested 0.33% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Beck Mack Oliver Lc has 0.86% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Proshare Limited Liability Com holds 1.30M shares. Meridian Counsel Inc has invested 1.13% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Ariel Invs Lc reported 2.45M shares stake. 7,907 are owned by Private Capital Incorporated. First Hawaiian Natl Bank holds 0.04% or 11,183 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Company reported 0.33% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palladium Prns Ltd holds 0.52% or 43,585 shares. Massachusetts-based Fernwood Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 2.22% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Carmignac Gestion accumulated 3.23M shares or 6.27% of the stock. Hs Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 718,233 shares. Valley Advisers holds 0.16% or 3,334 shares. Tiemann Advisors stated it has 3,488 shares. Hartline Corp has 3,217 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Stifel Corp accumulated 851,086 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Renaissance Limited Liability Corp holds 1.14% or 171,276 shares in its portfolio. 1,200 are owned by South Texas Money Limited. Optimum Invest Advisors holds 1.26% or 22,950 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.98% or 27,087 shares in its portfolio. Wealth Architects Ltd Company holds 4.7% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 90,374 shares. Art Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 0.54% or 54,500 shares. Jones Lllp accumulated 0.03% or 69,349 shares.