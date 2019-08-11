Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holder Swedbank Decreased Stake by $24.93 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Caterpillar Del (CAT) Share Price Declined While Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Lowered Its Position by $1.31 Million

Swedbank decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences (GILD) by 8.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank sold 383,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 3.97M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $258.40 million, down from 4.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Gilead Sciences for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $65.24. About 5.23 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS: EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CFO ROBIN WASHINGTON SPEAKS ON CALL; 06/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC GILD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD’S 1Q YESCARTA REV. $40M, EST. 16.3M; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded Indication for Truvada® (Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate); 05/03/2018 ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data for the Treatment of People Living With HIV Co-lnfected With Tuberculosis; 05/04/2018 – U.S. Medicare sets outpatient rate for Yescarta reimbursement; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – EPCLUSA IS FIRST PAN-GENOTYPIC HCV SINGLE TABLET REGIMEN (STR) APPROVED IN CHINA; 30/04/2018 – GILEAD & VERILY REPORT SCIENTIFIC PACT

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 77.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc sold 9,678 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 2,737 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $371,000, down from 12,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $119.38. About 3.69M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 04/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: NO INJURIES AT MAPLETON FIRE; OPERATIONS CONTINUE; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR CFO ANDREW BONFIELD PREVIOUSLY CFO OF NATIONAL GRID; 06/03/2018 – CAT: CONTINUE TO SEE CHINA STRENGTH, HAD EXPECTED SOME SOFTNESS; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS APRIL MACHINE SALES N.A. UP 25%; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q Adj EPS $2.82; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.75-$8.75; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Sales Show Mining Is Booming Again in Latin America; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – NORTH AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED MARCH UP 27 PCT – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $8.25-$9.25; 18/04/2018 – Some of the major market leaders getting back in the saddle again! $AMZN $BA $CAT $GOOGL and $NVDA all surging and nearing their recent highs

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Invs LP reported 231,287 shares stake. Pictet Cie (Europe) holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 40,603 shares. Orbimed Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Fairpointe Capital Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 15,000 shares. Rh Dinel Investment Counsel accumulated 11,225 shares. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of invested 0.21% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Steinberg Asset Mgmt reported 49,101 shares. Conning, a Connecticut-based fund reported 111,126 shares. Barry Inv Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 10,222 shares. 114,410 were reported by Smith Asset Grp Inc Limited Partnership. Hartford Inv holds 179,073 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. 71,286 are owned by Rdl. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0.56% or 3.77 million shares. Alps Advsrs reported 594,438 shares stake. Endurant Cap Management Limited Partnership holds 4% or 155,793 shares.

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ad Com Wednesday for Gilead’s Descovy for prevention of HIV infection – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Fidelity National Information Services Achieves #72 Analyst Rank, Surpassing Gilead Sciences – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Durect’s Deal With Gilead: An Unexpected Bonus For Shareholders – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Could Outperform in 2H19 for 4 Reasons – StreetInsider.com” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Swedbank, which manages about $21.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Fl (NYSE:IFF) by 68,428 shares to 1.25 million shares, valued at $161.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 14,360 shares in the quarter, for a total of 228,879 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc, which manages about $815.35 million and $356.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 5,740 shares to 40,932 shares, valued at $2.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4,281 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,325 shares, and has risen its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS).

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63B for 10.33 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.