Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holder Sphera Funds Management LTD Has Boosted Stake by $8.45 Million as Valuation Rose; Dave & Buster’s Entertainmen (PLAY) Holder Fort Washington Investment Advisors Increased Its Holding by $11.07 Million

Sphera Funds Management Ltd increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 37.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd bought 130,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 480,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.21M, up from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $62.51. About 7.49M shares traded or 20.85% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 09/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 5%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 5%; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD STILL SEES FY PRODUCT SALES $20.00B TO $21.00B; 15/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences: U.S. FDA Approves Expanded Indication for Truvada for Reducing the Risk of Acquiring HIV-1 in Adolescents; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD AND GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCE RESULTS WITH FILGOTINIB IN THE PHASE 2 EQUATOR STUDY IN PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS AND PROGR; 30/05/2018 – Gilead and Galapagos Announce Results With Filgotinib in the Phase 2 Equator Study in Psoriatic Arthritis and Progression Into; 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: Biktarvy Found to Be Non-Inferior to Abacavir-Containing Regimen in Virologically Suppressed Adults Living With HIV; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV; 09/05/2018 – Gilead Lawsuits: California HIV Patients File Class Action and Personal Injury Cases Over Key HIV Drug; 13/04/2018 – Gilead Presents Data on Multiple Investigational Regimens for the Treatment of Patients With Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) and Advanced Fibrosis at The International Liver Congress™ 2018

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainmen (PLAY) by 61.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc bought 225,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.13% . The hedge fund held 594,860 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.67M, up from 368,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Dave & Buster’s Entertainmen for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $40.42. About 687,089 shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has declined 14.83% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECREASE IN LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGITS FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Rev $1.2B-$1.24B; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q EPS 85c; 14/05/2018 – Hill Path Capital Buys New 3% Position in Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Adj EPS 61c; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES NET INCOME OF $95 MLN TO $110 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: GE arranges $11.1 billion deal to unload transportation unit; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Net $35.6M; 21/05/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC PLAY.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $62

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Jacobs & Ca has invested 0.26% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Pekin Hardy Strauss reported 9,690 shares stake. Edge Wealth Mgmt Lc has 49,708 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Skba Cap Management Limited Liability stated it has 172,800 shares or 1.81% of all its holdings. Texas-based Linscomb & Williams has invested 0.03% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Grp Llc has 7,099 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. New York-based Clearbridge Ltd has invested 0.05% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Barnett And Company stated it has 250 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Highland Capital Management Lc accumulated 0.18% or 35,513 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 46,197 shares stake. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability Corp owns 243,247 shares. Element Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.01% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 3,857 shares. American Assets Invest Mgmt Limited Company has 0.5% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 48,000 shares. 12,531 were reported by Excalibur Mgmt. Fincl Bank Of Hawaii has 0.19% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 37,752 shares.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics Plc by 10,000 shares to 192,994 shares, valued at $6.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Argenx Se by 53,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,581 shares, and cut its stake in Uniqure Nv (Call) (NASDAQ:QURE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold PLAY shares while 62 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 37.35 million shares or 4.80% less from 39.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa holds 0.02% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) or 127,800 shares. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase And Communications has invested 0% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Invesco Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Bridgeway Mngmt reported 11,900 shares stake. Jefferies Grp Inc Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Illinois-based Northern Tru has invested 0.01% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Moreover, Voloridge Mngmt Lc has 0.06% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Redwood Investments Limited Liability Company owns 1.12% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 307,420 shares. Cooper Creek Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 4.57% or 268,784 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Co holds 71,854 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Paloma Prtn Mgmt holds 12,632 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability reported 32,176 shares stake. Tower Capital Limited Liability (Trc) reported 1,152 shares stake. Amp Ltd has 0% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY).

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90 billion and $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in One Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 16,520 shares to 6,475 shares, valued at $576,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb Ltd by 8,468 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,290 shares, and cut its stake in Avnet Inc (NYSE:AVT).