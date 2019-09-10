Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holder Rodgers Brothers Upped Its Holding; Uss Investment Management LTD Holding In Cae (CAE) Was Raised

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Cae Inc (CAE) by 0.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 23,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.16% . The institutional investor held 6.01 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.12M, up from 5.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Cae Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $25.26. About 11,248 shares traded. CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) has risen 33.00% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CAE News: 24/05/2018 – REMINDER/Media Advisory: CAE’s FY2018 fourth quarter and full year financial results and conference call; 25/05/2018 – CAE 4Q PROFIT CONT OPS/SHR C$0.37, EST. C$0.32; 25/05/2018 – CAE Inc 4Q Cont Ops EPS $0.37; 25/05/2018 – CAE Inc 4Q Rev C$780.7M; 25/05/2018 – CAE Inc 4Q Net C$100.1M; 25/05/2018 – CAE 4Q REV. C$780.7M, EST. C$782.7M; 25/05/2018 – CAE INC – EXPECTS TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN FISCAL 2019; 25/05/2018 – Correct: CAE Inc 4Q Cont Ops EPS C$0.37; 25/04/2018 – CAE IN 10-YR A330/A350 PILOT TRAINING PACT WITH VIRGIN ATLANTIC; 23/05/2018 – AVIANCA HOLDINGS SAYS JOINT VENTURE AUTHORIZED WITH CAE INTL

Rodgers Brothers Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 37.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc bought 5,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 20,400 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 14,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $66.03. About 361,312 shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 05/03/2018 – VIIV HEALTHCARE REPORTS POSITIVE NEW DOLUTEGRAVIR DATA FOR TREA; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS REPORT FILGOTINIB PHASE 2 STUDY RESULTS; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – DOLUTEGRAVIR WAS WELL-TOLERATED IN HIV/TB CO-INFECTED ADULTS RECEIVING RIFAMPIN-BASED TB THERAPY; 21/03/2018 – FOCUS-GlaxoSmithKline prescribes commercial reboot for pharma division; 18/05/2018 – EU warns of possible birth defect link to GSK’s HIV drug; 25/04/2018 – U.S. court upholds dismissal of $200 million Merck verdict against Gilead; 13/04/2018 – Gilead Presents Data on Multiple Investigational Regimens for the Treatment of Patients With Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH; 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Triumeq Declines: HIV; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.66, REV. MISSES EST; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Names Andrew Cheng Chief Medical Officer

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 705,776 shares to 661,349 shares, valued at $62.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vale S A (NYSE:VALE) by 450,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.90M shares, and cut its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold CAE shares while 56 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 122.75 million shares or 2.05% less from 125.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ajo Limited Partnership owns 0.01% invested in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) for 78,359 shares. Invesco Limited invested in 0% or 487,307 shares. 7.36M were reported by Vanguard Gru Inc. Letko Brosseau Assoc reported 2.68M shares. First Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) for 20,271 shares. Moreover, Jarislowsky Fraser has 1.54% invested in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) for 11.14 million shares. Addenda Cap holds 9,718 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of owns 300 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. New Jersey-based Pathstone Family Office Limited Company has invested 0% in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE). Pub Sector Pension Board holds 681,641 shares. Moreover, Etrade Cap Management Lc has 0.02% invested in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) for 34,701 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 359,065 shares. Advsrs Capital Ltd Company holds 0.14% of its portfolio in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) for 101,442 shares. Ativo Cap Ltd Com has 50,016 shares. Swiss National Bank reported 932,500 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argent Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.47% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 196,214 shares. 36,021 are held by Cetera Advisor Net Limited Com. Alpha Windward Ltd Com holds 2,270 shares. Arrow Fincl Corporation invested in 7,949 shares. Highland Cap Management Limited Liability holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 35,513 shares. Main Street Research Limited Liability Corporation holds 6,497 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 0% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 6.96M shares. Skba Cap Ltd Liability holds 172,800 shares or 1.81% of its portfolio. Loomis Sayles And Lp owns 45,820 shares. Continental Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 30,828 shares stake. Pekin Hardy Strauss Incorporated owns 9,690 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Corp holds 106,713 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Paloma Prns Mngmt Comm has invested 0.07% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Hartford Fincl Mgmt accumulated 0% or 140 shares.

