Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holder Qs Investors Cut Holding as Stock Value Declined; Proxima Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Ambac Finl Group (AMBC) Stake by $356,022

Proxima Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (AMBC) by 14.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc sold 19,779 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.89% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 118,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14 million, down from 137,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ambac Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $816.18M market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $17.93. About 120,677 shares traded. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) has declined 9.06% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBC News: 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q-End Book Value Per Share $40.70; 19/04/2018 – Ambac to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 8, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q EPS $6.70; 08/05/2018 – AMBAC FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $31.56; 03/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE PLC – HAS ALSO MADE PAYMENTS TO JUNIOR CAPITAL TODAY FOLLOWING APPROVAL FROM AMBAC ASSURANCE UK LIMITED AND ASSURED GUARANTY; 08/05/2018 – AMBAC FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $7.22; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q Net $305.7M; 08/03/2018 – Ambac Announces Annual Meeting on May 18, 2018; 05/03/2018 – AMBAC TO PARTICIPATE IN BTIG’S FINL GUARANTORS CONFERENCE; 05/03/2018 – Ambac to Participate in BTlG’s Financial Guarantors Conference

Qs Investors Llc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 7.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc sold 10,672 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 123,494 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.03M, down from 134,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $66.92. About 3.70M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 30/05/2018 – REG-GILEAD AND GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCE RESULTS WITH FILGOTINIB IN THE PHASE 2 EQUATOR STUDY IN PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS AND PROGRESSION INTO PHASE 3 FOR THE SELECTION STUDY IN ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 17/05/2018 – FDA names drugmakers likely blocking access to branded drug samples; 15/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences: U.S. FDA Approves Expanded Indication for Truvada for Reducing the Risk of Acquiring HIV-1 in Adolescents; 30/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD:HCV PRICE NOW STABLE; EXPECTS MARKET SHARE STABLE MID-YR; 06/03/2018 – Top 3 — #1 Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD STILL SEES FY PRODUCT SALES $20.00B TO $21.00B; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20 RESPONSE AT WEEK 16; 25/04/2018 – U.S. court upholds dismissal of $200 million Merck verdict against Gilead; 16/04/2018 – Gilead’s Complera Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Triumeq Advances: HIV

More notable recent Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Ambac to Participate in BTIG’s Financials Conference – GlobeNewswire” on March 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (FLWS) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Ambac Announces Closing of Ballantyne Restructuring Following Irish and U.S. Court Approvals – GlobeNewswire” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) were released by: Barrons.com and their article: “MetLife Upgraded to Buy – Barron’s” published on January 04, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Evergy (EVRG) Set to Join S&P 500; Navient (NAVI) and Integra Lifesciences Holdings (IART) to Join S&P MidCap 400; Ambac Financial Group (AMBC) to Join S&P SmallCap 600 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: May 31, 2018.

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: SYMC, GILD – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Gilead’s Galapagos Deal: What It Means for Investors – Motley Fool” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Today: Bitcoin & Libra; Whatâ€™s Broadcom Doing? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98B and $9.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 7,749 shares to 15,528 shares, valued at $825,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 39,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Block H & R Inc (NYSE:HRB).