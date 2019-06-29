Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holder Provident Investment Management Lifted Holding; Armstrong Henry H Associates Lifted Its Medtronic Plc (MDT) Holding by $327,236

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 1.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc bought 3,596 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 235,863 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.48 million, up from 232,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $97.39. About 5.54 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Restorative Therapies Rev $2.13B, Up 9%; 02/05/2018 – Medtronic: U.S. FDA Approves Infuse Bone Graft in New Spine Surgery Indications Using PEEK Interbody Implants; 20/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC SAYS N ADAPTIVCRT ALGORITHM LINKED TO AF EPISODE CUT; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Profit Rises, Sees More Growth in FY19; 29/03/2018 – Medtronic’s newest spinal cord stimulator, Intellis, was approved in the U.S. last year; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Was a Managing Director at J.P. Morgan Chase; 06/05/2018 – CHINA EVERBRIGHT TO BUY LIFTECH STAKE FROM MEDTRONIC; 26/04/2018 – Two-Year Feasibility Study Results Encouraging with Medtronic Harmony(TM) Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Medtronic’s A3 Senior Unsecured and Prime-2 Comml Paper Ratings; 24/05/2018 – Independent Stent Imaging Study Shows Excellent Healing Profile with Resolute Onyx DES in Complex Patients with Coronary Artery Disease

Provident Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 1.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc bought 5,691 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 380,377 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.73 million, up from 374,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $67.56. About 6.78M shares traded or 0.31% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 12/03/2018 – The latest in a series of high-level R&D exits– Gilead R&D chief Norbert Bischofberger is leaving in surprise exit, CEO revamps top science jobs $GILD; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD’S 1Q YESCARTA REV. $40M, EST. 16.3M; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.66; 02/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Gilead’s ‘trough year’ looking harder to dig out from after miserable first quarter; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa(R) (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Harvoni Advances: Hep-C; 23/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 3%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 2%; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS ALERTING PUBLIC TO SERIOUS CASES OF NEURAL TUBE BIRTH DEFECTS REPORTED IN BABIES BORN TO WOMEN TREATED WITH DOLUTEGRAVIR USED TO TREAT HIV; 31/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Leases New Facility in Netherlands to Engineer Cell Therapies in Europe

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc, which manages about $460.14M and $648.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreen Boots Alliance by 5,790 shares to 446,199 shares, valued at $28.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,944 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,692 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4.

