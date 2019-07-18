Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holder Pitcairn Company Cut Its Position by $383,232; Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Cut Its Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Position as Shares Declined

Pitcairn Company decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 39.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company sold 5,988 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,157 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $595,000, down from 15,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $67.49. About 2.48M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA OKS EXPANDED INDICATION FOR TRUVADA® (EMTRICITABINE,; 21/05/2018 – Janssen Announces European Commission Approval of JULUCA®▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First Two-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV-1; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences’ Norbert Bischofberger, PhD, to Step Down; John McHutchison, MD, Appointed Chief Scientific Officer and Andrew; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – IN TRIAL ONE OTHER PATIENT RECEIVING FILGOTINIB DEVELOPED HERPES ZOSTER; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.66; 23/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 3%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 2%; 06/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC GILD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 12/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – BISCHOFBERGER WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY THROUGH JULY; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded Indication for Truvada® (Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate); 18/05/2018 – FDA- PRELIM RESULTS FROM ONGOING STUDY FOUND WOMEN GETTING DOLUTEGRAVIR AT TIME OF BECOMING PREGNANT/EARLY IN FIRST TRIMESTER APPEAR AT HIGHER RISK FOR DEFECTS

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) by 34.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp sold 182,256 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 347,176 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77 million, down from 529,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pembina Pipeline Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $37.82. About 465,079 shares traded. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.55% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.88% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 28/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES ALLIANCE PIPELINE OPEN SEASON; 03/05/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Raises Dividend to C$0.19 Vs. C$0.18; 26/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $700 MILLION PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS $700M PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING; 18/04/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION UPDATES 2018 GUIDANCE AND WILL HOST ANNUAL INVESTOR DAY; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES PHASE Vl PIPELINE EXPANSION AND DECLARES INCREASED DIVIDEND; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP PPL.TO – QTRLY EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE – BASIC AND DILUTED $0.59; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE RECEIVES SEPARATE BIDS FROM KEYERA KEY.TO , PEMBINA PIPELINE PPL.TO , HUSKY ENERGY’S HSE.TO MIDSTREAM UNIT AND CPPIB-BACKED WOLF MIDSTREAM; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE 1Q CAPEX C$324M, EST. C$325.0M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Somerville Kurt F accumulated 5,730 shares. Captrust Fincl has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Homrich & Berg reported 8,715 shares. Investors accumulated 8.05 million shares. Janney Montgomery Scott holds 173,107 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. 396,327 were reported by Oppenheimer And Company. Greenleaf Tru accumulated 23,173 shares. Legal General Gru Public Limited stated it has 7.83 million shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Jefferies Group Ltd invested in 0.03% or 59,580 shares. Prelude Ltd Liability holds 23,123 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.3% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Cetera Advsr owns 20,460 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Fund holds 0.36% or 25,359 shares. First Personal Financial Svcs invested in 8,680 shares. 5.91 million are owned by Boston Prns.

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $920.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 6,356 shares to 39,319 shares, valued at $4.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 3,602 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,438 shares, and has risen its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB).

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.67 earnings per share, down 4.57% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.75 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.12B for 10.10 P/E if the $1.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

