Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holder Penn Davis Mcfarland Has Upped Stake by $428,155 as Market Valuation Rose; As Realty Income (O) Market Valuation Declined, Franklin Resources Boosted Holding by $4.27 Million

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 3.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc bought 6,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 185,368 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.05M, up from 178,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $63.4. About 2.29 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 16/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Fall 3%, HIV Combo Pills Drop 3%; 25/04/2018 – U.S. court upholds dismissal of $200 million Merck verdict against Gilead; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s beat fueled by demand for Humira, Hep C drugs; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Descovy Advances: HIV; 09/05/2018 – Harish Manwani Joins Gilead Sciences’ Board of Directors; 18/05/2018 – FDA – TO DATE, IN STUDY, THERE ARE NO REPORTED CASES OF BABIES BORN WITH NEURAL TUBE DEFECTS TO WOMEN STARTING DOLUTEGRAVIR LATER IN PREGNANCY; 15/05/2018 – KITE ANNOUNCES NEW WORLDWIDE FACILITIES AND EXPANDED COLLABORATION WITH NATIONAL CANCER INSTITUTE TO SUPPORT CELL THERAPY PIPELINE; 17/05/2018 – FDA names drugmakers likely blocking access to branded drug samples; 30/05/2018 – Gilead: Equator Study Achieves Primary Endpoint of ACR20 Response at Week 16; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – THERE WERE NO CASES OF OPPORTUNISTIC INFECTION, TUBERCULOSIS, THROMBOEMBOLISM, OR MALIGNANCY IN TRIAL

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 16.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 58,509 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 413,513 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.42 million, up from 355,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $73.85. About 279,439 shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $3.14 TO $3.20; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO 79c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Rev $318.3M; 13/03/2018 REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR FROM 21.9C; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Reiterates 2018 AFFO Per Share Guidance of $3.14 – $3.20; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 19/04/2018 – DJ Realty Income Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (O); 18/05/2018 – Realty Income Declares Dividend of 21.95c; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 M of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q EPS 29c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 37 investors sold O shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Sheets Smith Wealth Management reported 0.23% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Blue Financial accumulated 9,765 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Kbc Nv holds 50,412 shares. Voya Mgmt Limited Liability reported 134,542 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 166,125 shares. Private Trust Co Na invested in 0.09% or 5,691 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Co owns 178 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Salem Invest Counselors stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). State Street Corporation accumulated 21.40M shares or 0.12% of the stock. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited has invested 0.02% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). First Manhattan stated it has 35,137 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mariner Ltd Liability Co holds 13,853 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Kistler stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Goldman Sachs holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 2.14 million shares.

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 5.57 million shares to 409,760 shares, valued at $7.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Methanex Corp (NASDAQ:MEOH) by 14,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 246,813 shares, and cut its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conning invested in 0.23% or 111,126 shares. Trust Department Mb Finance Savings Bank N A accumulated 3,524 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Smithfield Trust has invested 0.01% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). E&G Ltd Partnership accumulated 26,429 shares. 137,512 were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co Limited. Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Llc stated it has 0.45% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Credit Agricole S A has 0.07% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 18,998 shares. S&Co holds 0.05% or 6,390 shares. Telemus Cap Ltd Com holds 0.05% or 10,390 shares in its portfolio. Merian Global (Uk) Ltd holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 534,378 shares. Arrow Fin has invested 0.12% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives invested in 0.02% or 22,956 shares. Fernwood Investment Ltd Com invested in 1.53% or 44,122 shares. 20,400 were accumulated by Rodgers Brothers. 786,060 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank).

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc, which manages about $575.68M and $289.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,476 shares to 70,573 shares, valued at $13.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 9,402 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 275,948 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).