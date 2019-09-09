Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holder Peak Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding by $4.89 Million; As Voya Finl (VOYA) Market Value Rose, Bluemar Capital Management Lowered Stake

Peak Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 86.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc sold 75,199 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The hedge fund held 12,023 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $782,000, down from 87,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $64.82. About 6.83M shares traded or 12.88% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 06/03/2018 – Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – VIIV HEALTHCARE WILL MARKET DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE IN COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION & EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Rev $5.09B; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES EXPANDED INDICATION FOR TRUVADA® (EMTRICITABINE AND TENOFOVIR DISOPROXIL FUMARATE) FOR REDUCING THE RISK OF ACQUIRING HIV-1 IN ADOLESCENTS; 02/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Odefsey Declines: HIV; 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: No Patients in Biktarvy Treatment Arm Demonstrated Treatment-Emergent Resistance Through 48 Weeks; 21/05/2018 – Janssen Announces European Commission Approval of JULUCA®▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First Two-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV-1; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – IN TRIAL ONE OTHER PATIENT RECEIVING FILGOTINIB DEVELOPED HERPES ZOSTER; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 2-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 13/04/2018 – Gilead Presents Data on Multiple Investigational Regimens for the Treatment of Patients With Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH

Bluemar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 11.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc sold 21,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The hedge fund held 168,796 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.43 million, down from 190,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $51.03. About 775,597 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 08/03/2018 – U.S. SEC SAYS VOYA ADVISERS AGREE TO REPAY CLIENTS AND SETTLE CHARGES THAT THEY FAILED TO DISCLOSE SECURITIES LENDING CONFLICT; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Voya CLO 2018-2 Ltd. Notes Prelim Ratings; 23/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns 7 Prelim Rtgs To Voya CLO 2013-2 Ltd; 21/04/2018 – DJ Voya Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOYA); 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Equity Adds PNC, Exits Wells Fargo, Cuts Oracle; 18/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Voya CLO 2014-1 Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 14/05/2018 – FIL Adds Voya Financial, Exits Dentsply, Cuts Citigroup: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 23/04/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, AUM OF COMPANY’S IM SEGMENT WAS $222 BLN – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Voya SmallCap Opportunities Adds Envestnet

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $100,557 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 168,796 are owned by Bluemar Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Blackrock Inc owns 8.89M shares. Aperio Group Inc Inc Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Bowling Port Management Limited Liability Corp owns 35,172 shares. Reliance Tru Company Of Delaware invested 0.05% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Sg Americas Ltd reported 9,042 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Llc holds 0% or 12,020 shares in its portfolio. Carlson Limited Partnership holds 0.31% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) or 344,531 shares. Snow Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 755,110 shares or 2.38% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa reported 0.39% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Scout Invs reported 2.34 million shares stake. Moreover, Corsair Cap Limited Partnership has 5.3% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 345,774 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.02% stake. Aqr Management Ltd Co invested in 19,818 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.02% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00M and $287.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transunion by 13,538 shares to 196,000 shares, valued at $13.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 7,462 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,965 shares, and has risen its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Analysts await Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 4.48% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.34 per share. VOYA’s profit will be $196.52M for 9.11 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Voya Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.89% negative EPS growth.

Peak Asset Management Llc, which manages about $326.42 million and $293.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 19,960 shares to 20,160 shares, valued at $865,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,796 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,780 shares, and has risen its stake in American Midstream Partners (Prn) (NYSE:AMID).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory Ltd Llc, Maryland-based fund reported 22,586 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 156,300 are owned by Spark Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Conning reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Ariel Invs Limited Liability Company has 1.98% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 2.45 million shares. Orbimed Limited Liability owns 443,800 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Monarch Capital Management stated it has 53,429 shares. Numerixs Tech holds 48,448 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Pitcairn Com invested 0.06% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.26% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Bbva Compass Savings Bank holds 28,860 shares. West Coast Fincl Llc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 3,161 shares. Jane Street Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 234,264 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership invested 0.5% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Aspiriant Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).