Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holder Pacad Investment LTD Boosted Position by $1.37 Million; Capital Wealth Planning Holding in Pepsico (PEP) Has Upped by $435,540 as Shares Rose

Pacad Investment Ltd increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 906.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacad Investment Ltd bought 21,818 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 24,224 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, up from 2,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $63.53. About 1.90 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 17/05/2018 – FDA names drugmakers likely blocking access to branded drug samples; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Harvoni Advances: Hep-C; 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects; 25/04/2018 – MERCK LOSES BID TO REVIVE $200 MILLION VERDICT AGAINST GILEAD; 30/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls For 2nd Wk, Odefsey Declines: HIV; 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Buys Building in Santa Monica From Astellas Pharma; 06/03/2018 – Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – NO PATIENTS IN BIKTARVY TREATMENT ARM DEMONSTRATED TREATMENT-EMERGENT RESISTANCE THROUGH 48 WEEKS; 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – IN 2018, CO’S PARTNER GILEAD TO COMPLETE RECRUITMENT OF REMAINING RA PHASE 3 STUDIES WITH FILGOTINIB; 15/05/2018 – KITE ANNOUNCES NEW WORLDWIDE FACILITIES AND EXPANDED COLLABORATION WITH NATIONAL CANCER INSTITUTE TO SUPPORT CELL THERAPY PIPELINE

Capital Wealth Planning Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Incorporated (PEP) by 99.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc bought 3,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 7,170 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $879,000, up from 3,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $182.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $130.88. About 1.77 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – Dean Best: Breaking: The first acquisition in food for some time by @PepsiCo, striking deal to buy US healthy snacks firm; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo’s earnings and revenue top expectations; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – CEO SAYS BEYOND TRADEMARK PEPSI, N.AMERICA BEVERAGES IS PERFORMING REASONABLY WELL IN THE CONTEXT OF COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net Cash Used in Operating Activities $1.3B; 16/03/2018 – PepsiCo CEO Indra K. Nooyi 2017 Total Compensation Valued at $31.1M; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS ISSUES ARE IN NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES ONLY, PERFORMING WELL IN BEVERAGES INTERNATIONALLY; 16/03/2018 – Pepsi CEO Makes 650 Times The Typical Worker — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – Pepsi® And Dierks Bentley Celebrate Summer And Country Music With New Partnership And Music Experiences; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s North American drinks business continues to lag behind its snack business; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO WILL PUBLISH LIST OF MILLS PRODUCE PALM OIL

Capital Wealth Planning Llc, which manages about $380.53M and $152.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 16,570 shares to 28,951 shares, valued at $1.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 14,495 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,320 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qv Incorporated stated it has 2.4% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Park Avenue Ltd Liability Com holds 16,838 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors reported 15,461 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Paloma Partners Mngmt, a Connecticut-based fund reported 333,078 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Com reported 84,299 shares stake. Norinchukin State Bank The holds 341,852 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Paragon Capital Mgmt Ltd accumulated 4,700 shares. Inr Advisory Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Aviva Public Limited Liability Company holds 0.57% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 692,047 shares. Hillsdale Inc accumulated 30 shares. Davis R M holds 1.58% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 347,400 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services accumulated 29,468 shares. First Manhattan Co holds 142,748 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Financial invested in 0.09% or 1,920 shares. 9,669 are owned by Fayerweather Charles.

Pacad Investment Ltd, which manages about $747.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI) by 4,000 shares to 320 shares, valued at $30,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) by 97,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,000 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vestor Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 1,750 shares. Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership has invested 1% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 306,763 are owned by Gulf Bancshares (Uk) Ltd. Nbt National Bank N A New York has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Blair William Il reported 1.36 million shares. Roanoke Asset Mngmt New York reported 47,699 shares stake. Personal reported 471,229 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.04% or 41,541 shares in its portfolio. 3,265 are owned by Hollencrest Cap Mngmt. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.3% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Norinchukin Bancorp The holds 0.26% or 311,677 shares. Orbimed Advsr Limited accumulated 443,800 shares. Allstate accumulated 55,260 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Anderson Hoagland reported 27,540 shares stake.