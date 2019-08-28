Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holder Oarsman Capital Cut Its Position as Market Value Rose; Rhumbline Advisers Lifted Its Care Com Com (CRCM) Holding by $766,954; Share Price Declined

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Care Com Inc Com (CRCM) by 156.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers bought 40,366 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.10% . The institutional investor held 66,208 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31M, up from 25,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Care Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $321.75M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $9.82. About 305,078 shares traded. Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) has declined 36.83% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CRCM News: 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2018 Adj EPS 65c-Adj EPS 67c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Carecom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRCM); 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM INC CRCM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $16; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2018 Rev $191.0M-$193.0M; 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 13C; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2Q Rev $45.7-$46.0M; 08/05/2018 – Correct: Care.com Sees 2Q Rev $45.7M-$46.0M; 14/03/2018 – Care.com Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Care.com 1Q Rev $47.3M; 08/05/2018 – Care.com 1Q Adj EPS 19c

Oarsman Capital Inc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences (GILD) by 74.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc sold 20,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 6,768 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $440,000, down from 27,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $63.31. About 5.23 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 09/04/2018 – POLL: Which of the recent large cell/gene therapy deals will work out best for the acquirer? $NVS $AVXS $CELG $GILD; 17/05/2018 – FDA names drugmakers potentially acting to delay cheap generics; 14/05/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Falls After 3-Wk Rise, Mavyret Advances: Hep-C; 16/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 2nd Wk, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 18/04/2018 – ASTELLAS PHARMA INC – ASSET TRANSFER WAS COMPLETED ON APRIL 12, 2018; 13/03/2018 – QUEBEC EXPANDS PATIENT ACCESS TO CHRONIC HEPATITIS C THERAPIES; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q EPS $1.17; 02/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Odefsey Declines: HIV; 09/05/2018 – Harish Manwani Joins Gilead Sciences’ Board of Directors; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS – CO TO GET $15 MLN PAYMENT FROM GILEAD FOR PROGRESSION INTO PHASE 3 OF PHASE 2B/3 SELECTION STUDY OF FILGOTINIB IN ULCERATIVE COLITIS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Limited holds 0.79% or 26,577 shares in its portfolio. Exane Derivatives holds 0% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 66,152 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0.18% or 3.09 million shares. Hong Kong-based Fosun Ltd has invested 1.63% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 13,734 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insur holds 1.72% or 42,000 shares in its portfolio. Chemical Bancorp reported 0.16% stake. Guild Inv Mgmt has invested 1.83% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Jlb accumulated 8,656 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 0.05% or 9,690 shares. Greenleaf Tru invested 0.02% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Motco holds 0% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 220 shares. Department Mb Fin Savings Bank N A has invested 0.03% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). The Maryland-based Sandy Spring Bancorp has invested 0.12% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Roanoke Asset holds 1.44% or 47,699 shares in its portfolio.

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14M and $210.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3,483 shares to 6,289 shares, valued at $1.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core International Agg by 7,129 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,645 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE:SLB).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $247,500 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold CRCM shares while 37 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 24.94 million shares or 6.91% more from 23.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.04% or 22,106 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 69,152 shares. Glenmede Trust Comm Na owns 417 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 72,826 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset holds 243,464 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 563,518 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 4,863 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Quadrant Lp Ca stated it has 24,143 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). 2.03 million were reported by Renaissance Limited Liability Com. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 0% stake. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0% or 18,157 shares. American, a New York-based fund reported 15,840 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 4,145 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

