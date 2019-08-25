Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holder Oak Associates LTD Boosted Holding by $2.80 Million; Rench Wealth Management Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Has Upped by $321,382

Rench Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rench Wealth Management Inc bought 3,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 48,371 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90 million, up from 45,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.02. About 14.17M shares traded or 22.56% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $130; 07/05/2018 – JPM’S ULRICH: DELEVERAGING, DERISKING TO CONTINUE IN CHINA; 20/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO BMY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $70; 24/04/2018 – Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 26/03/2018 – If J.P. Morgan’s Alexa use rises, it should allow the bank’s employees to focus on more complex service requests from its clients; 14/05/2018 – MOVES-JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 24/04/2018 – ROTORK PLC ROR.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 320P FROM 290P; 05/04/2018 – MATT ZAMES WAS COO AT JPMORGAN UNTIL LAST YEAR; 27/03/2018 – Broadtree Residential, Inc. Secures $100 Million Revolving Line of Credit with JPMorgan Chase; 14/05/2018 – Lennar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Oak Associates Ltd increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) by 14.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd bought 43,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 338,901 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.03 million, up from 295,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $62.51. About 7.49M shares traded or 20.85% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 15/05/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES EXPANDED INDICATION FOR TRUVADA® (EMTRICITABINE AND TENOFOVIR DISOPROXIL FUMARATE) FOR REDUCING THE RISK OF ACQUIRING HIV-1 IN ADOLESCENTS; 07/05/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Falls For 3rd Wk, Triumeq Declines: HIV; 05/03/2018 ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data for the Treatment of People Living With HIV Co-lnfected With Tuberculosis; 26/04/2018 – CAFC: GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. v. MERCK & CO., INC. [ERRATA] – Appeal #16-2302 – 2018-04-26; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS: EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20; 23/04/2018 – Gilead Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – THERE WERE NO CASES OF OPPORTUNISTIC INFECTION, TUBERCULOSIS, THROMBOEMBOLISM, OR MALIGNANCY IN TRIAL; 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Leases New Facility in Netherlands to Engineer Cell Therapies in Europe; 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Will a $300 hepatitis C treatment break Gilead’s grip on middle-income countries?; 11/05/2018 – Gilead Stockholders Approve Shareholder Proposal That Board Take Steps to Permit Stockholder Action by Written Consent

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 813,037 are owned by Panagora Asset. Utd Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd Company stated it has 0.18% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 8,592 were reported by Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 44,586 are held by Cypress Group. City Co stated it has 0.31% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Professional Advisory reported 6,825 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.27% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Advisors Asset Management Inc invested in 151,750 shares or 0.18% of the stock. First Financial In reported 140 shares. Salem Inv Counselors has 0.02% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Savant Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.07% or 5,914 shares. Sphera Funds Mngmt Ltd accumulated 480,000 shares or 2.87% of the stock. 830,863 were accumulated by Mawer Invest Management Limited. Howard Hughes Medical Institute has invested 0.76% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Oak Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 10,334 shares to 154,373 shares, valued at $8.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Davita Healthcare Partners Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 16,922 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,558 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.