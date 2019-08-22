Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holder Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Cut Position by $520,000 as Share Value Rose; As Mks Instrument (MKSI) Stock Declined, Shareholder Sprott Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.40 Million

Sprott Inc decreased its stake in Mks Instrument Inc (MKSI) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.87% . The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $465,000, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Mks Instrument Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $78.05. About 236,390 shares traded. MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has declined 8.76% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.76% the S&P500. Some Historical MKSI News: 28/03/2018 – MKS Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS 1Q ADJ. NET REV. $554M, EST. $530.8M; 09/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Promotes Dr. John T.C. Lee to Pres; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 20C FROM 18C, EST. 18C; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Rev $554.3M; 11/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Completes Fourth Repricing of Secured Term Loan and Makes a Voluntary $50 Million Prepayment of Principal; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC – DIVIDEND REPRESENTS AN 11% INCREASE FROM LAST QUARTER’S DIVIDEND; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC MKSI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.20/SHR; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Adj EPS $2.07; 19/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Hancock Holding, MKS Instruments, Second Sight Medical Products, Eclipse Re

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 36.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 14,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $910,000, down from 22,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $64.13. About 4.49 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 27/04/2018 – European CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for Gilead’s Biktarvy® (Bictegravir, Emtricitabine, Tenofovir Alafenamide); 16/04/2018 – Gilead’s Complera Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Triumeq Advances: HIV; 09/05/2018 – Gilead Lawsuits: California HIV Patients File Class Action and Personal Injury Cases Over Key HIV Drug; 27/04/2018 – Gilead’s Biktarvy Gets Positive Recommendation in Europe; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Names John McHutchison Chief Scientific Officer; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 30/04/2018 – Gilead Strikes Partnership With Alphabet’s Verily — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily; 19/04/2018 – Good news for $GLPG $GILD $ABBV is that FDA sees thrombosis as a unique issue with $INCY $LLY baricitinib and not seen with other JAKi

Sprott Inc, which manages about $3.27 billion and $460.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) by 143,751 shares to 1.67M shares, valued at $7.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 220,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS).

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $549.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 12,000 shares to 43,766 shares, valued at $2.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) by 400,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 415,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cloudera Inc.