Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holder Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Has Cut Its Position; Targa Res (TRGP) Share Price Declined While Harvest Fund Advisors Decreased by $11.33 Million Its Stake

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 2.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc sold 290,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The hedge fund held 12.59 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $494.44M, down from 12.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $40.59. About 1.17M shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP SAYS ANNOUNCED PRICING OF $1.0 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -PURCHASE WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH ADDITIONAL BORROWINGS; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts Targa Resources $750M Sr Unscd Nts ‘BB-‘; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Agrees to Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FROM TARGA RESOURCES CORP; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation Signs Agreement To Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 18/04/2018 – Targa Resources Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividends; 10/04/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – HAS EXECUTED SERIES OF AGREEMENTS WITH TARGA RE

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 17.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company sold 5,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 26,552 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.79M, down from 32,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $62.56. About 5.20 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 01/05/2018 – GILEAD EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 15/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily; 25/04/2018 – MERCK LOSES BID TO REVIVE $200 MILLION VERDICT AGAINST GILEAD; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa® (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 15/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences: U.S. FDA Approves Expanded Indication for Truvada for Reducing the Risk of Acquiring HIV-1 in Adolescents; 21/05/2018 – Janssen Announces European Commission Approval of JULUCA®▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First Two-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV-1; 06/03/2018 – Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 23/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 3%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 2%; 08/05/2018 – UK biotech firm Autolus joins CAR-T rush with Nasdaq IPO filing

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold TRGP shares while 116 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 214.74 million shares or 5.97% more from 202.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Menta Capital Ltd Liability Com has 21,434 shares. Legal General Group Public Limited Com reported 1.23M shares. 7,116 were reported by Hilltop Inc. Brown Advisory reported 0% stake. Illinois-based Allstate Corp has invested 0.02% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Great West Life Assurance Can owns 198,715 shares. Research Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 920 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt, Illinois-based fund reported 52,975 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 77,490 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Incorporated reported 871,320 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1.62 million shares or 0% of the stock. Van Eck Assocs holds 2,159 shares or 0% of its portfolio. M&T National Bank & Trust Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Bank Of America De invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Carlson LP reported 0.11% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

Analysts await Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.21 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.24 per share. After $-0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Targa Resources Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% negative EPS growth.

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20 billion and $10.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:ENBL) by 223,632 shares to 9.02M shares, valued at $123.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) by 3.76M shares in the quarter, for a total of 50.79M shares, and has risen its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corporat.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 55 investors sold GILD shares while 448 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 960.10 million shares or 0.17% less from 961.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Personal Advsrs Corp stated it has 535,154 shares. Sterling Cap Management Limited Liability Co holds 1.06M shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Cwm Ltd holds 0.06% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 56,414 shares. First Foundation invested 0.23% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Arrow Corporation accumulated 8,496 shares or 0.12% of the stock. E&G Ltd Partnership holds 0.73% or 25,432 shares. Moreover, Meeder Asset Management has 0.5% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Moreover, Pacific Heights Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.76% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Virginia-based Palladium Prns Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Parametric Portfolio Lc has invested 0.26% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd accumulated 13,405 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase And Communication owns 8.24M shares. 796 were accumulated by Limited Ltd. Moreover, First Citizens Commercial Bank Trust Company has 0.04% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.05% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $684.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,339 shares to 52,709 shares, valued at $7.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4,265 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,887 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 1.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.7 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.18B for 9.09 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.